Back in 1994, NBC’s daytime sudser Days of Our Lives made soap opera history by beginning a storyline where the devil possessed none other than the moral center of Salem, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). The show took the storyline to so many crazy heights, including the still-shocking sight of Marlena with glowing eyes and levitating over her bed.

Many years have passed and while the storyline is brought up on occasion (with no indication it could happen again), it’s now making a return in a big way to the series. On Monday, NBC released a teaser trailer that hints that Salem — notably Brady’s Pub — is where the storyline is going to get its start and that devilish laughter shows that this isn’t going to be a fun ride.

And while it’s too soon to know if Marlena is the target once again or if it could be another of the town’s beloved citizens, one thing’s for sure — this will be can’t miss television!

Check out the teaser trailer above!

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC