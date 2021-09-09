Dexter’s Past Haunts Him as Jennifer Carpenter Returns in ‘New Blood’ (VIDEO)

Dexter: New Blood is making way for some old blood as the newest trailer released by Showtime unveils the return of Jennifer Carpenter as his adoptive sister Debra Morgan.

The revealing teaser sees Michael C. Hall‘s titular killer living under the alias of James Lindsay in the small fictional town of Iron Lake, New York. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, his life has changed a lot since taking on his new identity.

Embracing a romance with the town’s police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), Dexter is attempting to put his past behind him, but old habits die hard. As the trailer teases a slew of missing young people without any rhyme or reason for their disappearances, Dexter’s Dark Passenger begins to awaken.

Whispering in his ear is the apparent ghost of Debra who tells Dexter, “You are a serial killer, you love that you’re getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again.” In another scene she confronts him, asking, “Have you learned nothing?”

As chaos ensues, Dexter says in the trailer, “I might still be a monster, but I’m an evolving monster.” Can he evolve enough to keep his dark secrets under wraps or will the small town’s woes bring them bubbling to the surface?

It’s hard to tell, especially when someone from Dexter’s past pays him a visit at his secluded cabin in the trailer’s final moments. Don’t miss out, stay tuned for more teases and surprises as the Dexter: New Blood premiere nears.

Dexter: New Blood, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 7, 9/8c, Showtime