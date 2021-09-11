‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Shares Their First Impressions

Many of the 15 contenders for the coveted Mirror Ball on the 30th season of ABC competition Dancing With the Stars have something in common — prior dance experience. Which of the contenders feel that will give them an edge?

TV Insider was at a press conference in which the stars shared their initial thoughts on joining the reality dance competition series as they prepare to take home the big prize!

Amanda Kloots (The Talk) on if DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, formerly of The Talk, will go easier on her:

“I wish! No, she’ll be an impartial judge. Carrie Ann knows that I want tough love and corrections. She knows that I want her to be hard on me. She’s an honest, strong, woman. I want her to do her job. There will be no special treatment…but I wish there would be!”

Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210; Knots Landing) on if he’ll dance to the Beverly Hills, 90210 theme song or “Don’t Worry Be Happy” – the song that played in his final Knots episode:

“I would probably say no to either one of those. The 90210 theme isn’t a very good song to dance to. I don’t know if the band could even do Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy.’ I haven’t heard a rendition of that song in a while, but…maybe.”

Christine Chiu (Bling Empire) on if she has any dance experience:

“Does twerking count? Kidding. I have danced ballet, jazz, and Chinese folk-dancing.”

Cody Rigsby (Peloton Instructor) on if we might ever see a same-sex partner paring on DWTS with two men:

“Absolutely. When I got the call for Dancing With the Stars, I didn’t even think of having that conversation with them. And then, I get to the show and see that JoJo Siwa is doing this groundbreaking moment [dancing with another woman]. I’m so proud of her. Moving forward with DWTS or cany casting, there is space for same-sex partners to show affection for each other. I think a male/male partner is in the future – soon.”

Iman Shumpert (Veteran NBC guard) on meeting his pro dancer partner:

“She’s awesome. She’s excited about me being tall [6’5”], which I thought might be a disadvantage even though it’s an advantage. Being tall is a gift and a curse. She’s excited about me being tall because we can now add certain choreography. I love that she implements my natural movements into the [choreography].”

Jimmie Allen (country music singer) on if he’ll dance to his own music or perform on the show:

“I hope to. It just depends on how many weeks I’m on the show. Hopefully, I can stay on for a while and eventually, get to a point where I can dance to my own songs – which might be weird but also fun at the same time.”

JoJo Siwa (Dance Moms) on if her extensive dance background gives her an edge in the competition:

“This is totally different than anything I’ve ever done. It’s dancing but it’s like a football player trying to play baseball or soccer.”

Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) on if doing the show now is the correct decision:

“I’m in the middle of a divorce. I’m hoping that it doesn’t affect me emotionally. I can never predict how I’ll feel from day to day. You have triggers. Questions can trigger emotions. I’m trying to stay positive because this is an exciting time in my life…emotionally, I’m praying that I’ll be okay. “

Martin Kove (Cobra Kai) on speaking to Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio, a former DWTS contender:

“Ralph told me how grueling being on the show is. He said that it’s very physically demanding, but that I’ll have a good time and the people here will treat me well. Ralph also told me to be prepared for feeling exhausted. I do believe that being on this show is emotionally lucrative as well as physically lucrative.”

Matt James (The Bachelor) on if there’s any pressure involved with doing DWTS:

“So much pressure. The last two winners were former Bachelorettes. Kaitlyn Bristowe is a dancer. Hannah [Brown] is just feisty. You can’t help but love her. There’s a lot of pressure. I don’t want to be the one to end the streak. The things I’m trying to take away from this experience are a lot different from what I was hoping for when I went onto The Bachelor.”

Melanie C. on if she reached out to fellow Spice Girl and former DWTS finalist Mel B. on doing the show:

“Of course! Mel was the first person I contacted when I found out. She was just so excited. She just said enjoy it and that I was going to kill it, and that she was so proud. It’s going to be tough because she was so amazing and did so well on the show. I hope to do her and the rest of the Spice Girls proud.”

Melora Hardin (The Office) on possibly following in the footsteps of past DWTS champion Jennifer Grey. Harden starred in the short-lived TV series Dirty Dancing, taking on the role of “Baby,” which Grey played on the big screen.

“Yeah! I mean, come on! Wouldn’t that be cool? It’d be the magic of ‘Baby.’ When I was 13, Patrick Swayze [Dirty Dancing] was my first jazz teacher. I’d been a ballerina from the time I was 5 till the time Patrick came to our ballet studio to teach jazz. He’d drive up in his motorcycle with his leather jacket and tight jeans. He’d saunter into class and all of us 13-year-old girls would swoon. He was a wonderful teacher and a very kind, kind man.”

Wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin on getting WWE chief Vince McMahon’s okay to do DWTS:

“He’s very gracious. I said I’d do both [DWTS and WWE] and he said, ‘No. I want you to concentrate on Dancing With the Stars.’ He also said he wanted me to make sure I took time to be with my family. I have a 3 ½-year-old daughter and my other daughter is turning 2 on September 20, the day we premiere. I want to make my family and my partner proud.”

Olivia Jade (social media influencer) on if she worries about being voted off early:

“I hope I’m not the first to go home! Honestly, I’m just letting the universe take over. I’m going to work my hardest. There are so many incredible people in this cast – dancers, athletes… So far, this has definitely been a challenge. I’m just grateful for this opportunity.”

Suni Lee (Olympic gymnast) on if Simone Biles having won this competition influenced her decision to compete:

“Yes. Simone is someone I aspire to be like… This show has always looked like a lot of fun. I’ve been told this will be really hard but not as hard as competing in the Olympics. I’m used to competing, but not performing.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 30, Premieres Monday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC