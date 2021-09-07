‘Good Trouble’ Season 3 Finale Sneak Peek: Does Malika Have a Future at DPN? (VIDEO)

It’s the moment of truth for Malika (Zuri Adele) when it comes to her future at DPN in the Good Trouble Season 3 finale. Will she be the intern to get the full-time position there, or will she lose out? TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek shows she may have reason to worry.

“You have inspired all of us with your hard work and especially your mini campaign,” the DPN manager tells her. “I just wish there was a way to expand it. There’s so much need and not enough money,” Malika replies.

That’s something the manager understands all too well: “that’s always the challenge with the work we do.” But why is Dyonte (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) also a strong candidate? Watch the clip above to find out.

See Also Your Guide to This Year's '31 Nights of Halloween' on Freeform Find out when to watch fan-favorites like 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Ghostbusters' as well as 'Jaws,' 'Cowboys & Aliens,' and more new to the lineup.

Good Trouble ends its third season with the special 90-minute “Closing Arguments,” starting at 9:30/8:30c (instead of the usual 10/9c slot). Not only will Malika find out if she got that full-time DPN position, but she’ll also have “an offer away from DPN” to consider, the logline teases.

Also coming up, Callie (Maia Mitchell) questions her choices, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) interviews for a job, Gael (Tommy Martinez) must put his priorities into perspective, and Alice (Sherry Cola) must make a tough decision.

Good Trouble, Season 3 Finale, Wednesday, 9:30/8:30c, Freeform