It’s almost that time of the year again: Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” is back to get you into the spooky spirit with your favorite movies and TV episodes.

All October, you can tune in to celebrate Halloween at home with fan-favorites like Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, and the Shrek films. Among the films joining the lineup this year are Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night (2011), Jaws, Cowboys & Aliens, and Men in Black II. Plus, there’s always The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror.

Check out the day-by-day schedule for “31 Nights of Halloween” and the trailer below.

Friday, October 1

2:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)

5:00 p.m.: The Addams Family (1991)

7:00 p.m.: Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 2 7:00 a.m.: The Goonies

9:35 a.m.: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15 p.m.: Casper (1995)

2:45 p.m.: The Addams Family (1991)

4:50 p.m.: Addams Family Values

6:55 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)

9:00 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)

11:30 p.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, October 3 7:00 a.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:40 a.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

11:10 a.m.: Matilda

1:15 p.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:55 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m.: Maleficent

8:50 p.m.: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m.: The Craft (1996)

Monday, October 4 12:30 p.m.: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

1:30 p.m.: The Goonies

4:00 p.m.: Matilda

6:00 p.m.: The Craft (1996)

8:30 p.m.: Fright Night (2011): Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 5 10:30 a.m.: Matilda

12:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m.: Shrek

5:00 p.m.: Shrek 2

7:00 p.m.: Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 6 10:30 a.m.: Casper (1995)

12:30 p.m.: Shrek

2:30 p.m.: Shrek 2

4:30 p.m.: Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 7 11:30 a.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:30 p.m.: Halloweentown

3:30 p.m.: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

8:30 p.m.: Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m.: Jaws 3: Freeform Premiere

Friday, October 8 10:30 a.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

9:00 p.m.: Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)

Saturday, October 9 7:00 a.m.: Turbo (2013)

9:10 a.m.: Shrek

11:15 a.m.: Shrek 2

1:20 p.m.: Shrek Forever After

3:25 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m.: The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m.: Addams Family Values

Sunday, October 10 7:00 a.m.: Shrek

9:05 a.m.: Shrek 2

11:10 a.m.: Shrek Forever After

1:15 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 2

3:20 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m.: The Addams Family (1991)

9:45 p.m.: Addams Family Values

11:50 p.m.: Casper (1995)

Monday, October 11 11:30 a.m.: Jaws: Freeform Premiere

2:30 p.m.: Jaws 2: Freeform Premiere

5:05 p.m.: Alien

7:45 p.m.: Aliens

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 12 3:00 p.m.: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:00 p.m.: Casper (1995)

6:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:00 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 13 12:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m.: Halloweentown

5:00 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 14 1:00 p.m.: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m.: Hook

6:45 p.m.: Matilda

8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 15 11:00 a.m.: Matilda

9:00 p.m.: Family Guy Halloween Programming

Saturday, October 16 7:00 a.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m.: Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire

3:05 p.m.: Men in Black (1997)

5:15 p.m.: Men in Black II: Freeform Premiere

7:15 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m.: Maleficent

11:30 p.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls: Freeform Premiere

Sunday, October 17 7:00 a.m.: The Middle Halloween Episode

7:30 a.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire

10:30 a.m.: Men in Black (1997)

12:40 p.m.: Men in Black II

2:40 p.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:10 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 2

9:25 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:35 p.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)

12:05 a.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Monday, October 18 2:00 p.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:00 p.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)

4:30 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 19 12:30 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

3:40 p.m.: X-Men: First Class

6:50 p.m.: Men in Black (1997)

9:00 p.m.: Men in Black II

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 20 10:30 a.m.: X-Men: First Class

1:30 p.m.: Cowboys & Aliens: Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m.: Men in Black (1997)

6:00 p.m.: Men in Black II

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 21 4:00 p.m.: The Craft (1996)

6:30 p.m.: The Huntsman: Winter’s War: Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m.: Maleficent

12:00 a.m.: Mirror Mirror

Friday, October 22 10:30 a.m.: The Craft (1996)

9:00 p.m.: Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m.: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, October 23 7:00 a.m.: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m.: Casper (1995)

11:50 a.m.: Shrek

1:55 p.m.: Shrek 2

4:00 p.m.: Halloweentown

6:05 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

8:15 p.m.: Ghostbusters (2016)

11:30 p.m.: Fright Night (2011)

Sunday, October 24 7:00 a.m.: Casper (1995)

9:30 a.m.: Shrek

11:40 a.m.: Shrek 2

1:45 p.m.: Halloweentown

3:50 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:30 p.m.: Ghostbusters (2016)

8:45 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

10:55 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, October 25 1:00 p.m.: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2:00 p.m.: The Goonies

4:30 p.m.: Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m.: Shrek

7:00 p.m.: Shrek 2

9:00 p.m.: Shrek Forever After

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 26 12:00 p.m.: The Goonies

2:30 p.m.: Scared Shrekless

3:00 p.m.: Shrek

5:00 p.m.: Shrek 2

7:00 p.m.: Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m.: Maleficent

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 27 1:00 p.m.: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)

6:00 p.m.: Matilda

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 28 11:30 a.m.: Casper (1995)

2:00 p.m.: Matilda

4:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m.: The Craft (1996)

9:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)

Friday, October 29 12:30 p.m.: Men in Black (1997)

9:00 p.m.: Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m.: Men in Black II

Saturday, October 30 7:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m.: Ghostbusters (1984)

10:30 a.m.: Men in Black (1997)

12:35 p.m.: Men in Black II

2:35 p.m.: Goosebumps (2015)

5:05 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween: Freeform Premiere

7:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

11:00 p.m.: Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children: Freeform Premiere