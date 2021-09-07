How Television Is Marking the 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11

Television networks always mark the anniversary of September 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. But TV coverage related to that tragic day is particularly expansive in 2021, as Americans mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives at the World Trade Center and Pentagon and aboard Flight 93.

Many of the big networks will provide live coverage from Ground Zero and other sites this Saturday, September 11, but other 9/11-related content is already airing and streaming. Here are 20 of the dozens of documentaries, docuseries, and TV specials marking the 20th anniversary.

20/20

Robin Roberts will report on the women of 9/11 in a tw0-hour special edition of the ABC newsmagazine (Wednesday, September 8, 9/8c). Two days later, David Muir will review the events of 9/11 (Friday, September 10, 9/8c, ABC) and Diane Sawyer will speak with children who lost parents in the attack. (Friday, September 10, 10/9c, ABC).

The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story

With narration from Tom Selleck, this documentary details the FBI’s investigation into the terror attack from the parking garage to which agents evacuated. (Thursday, September 9, Paramount+).

9/11

Denis Leary introduces an updated version of the Emmy-winning 2002 documentary by brothers Jules and Gédéon Naudet along with firefighter James Hanlon. (Premiered on Sunday, September 5, CNN)

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

From the perspective of former President George W. Bush and his advisors—and featuring narration by Jeff Daniels—this documentary chronicles the first 12 hours after the attack. (Free to view on Saturday, September 11, AppleTV+)

9/11: The Legacy

This documentary covers how eight children lost their lives and more than 3,000 lost their parents on that fateful day. (Friday, September 10, 7/6c, History)

9/11: One Day in America

This moving six-part National Geographic series—produced in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum—shares stories of first responders and survivors of September 11th. (Now streaming, Hulu)

9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications

In a live broadcast, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash, and other CNN anchors share their perspectives on 9/11 and the resulting war in Afghanistan. (Thursday, September 9, Noon/11am c, CNN)

Al Rojo Vivo

Jessica Carrillo anchors a special edition of the Telemundo talk show, discussing the attacks and paying tribute to the victims and survivors. (Premiered on Monday, September 6, Telemundo)

America After 9/11

In this two-hour special, PBS’ Frontline dissects the attacks’ aftereffects across three presidential administrations. (Tuesday, September 7, 9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org)

The CIA: Race Against Time

Subtitled “The True Story of the CIA and 9/11,” this special boasts commentary from CIA officials and operatives as it recounts the agency’s triumphs and failures around September 11th. (Friday, September 10, 8/7c, CBS)

Come From Away

Apple TV+ presents a filmed version of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical that tells the true story of the small Canadian town that welcomed dozens of flights diverted on 9/11. (Friday, September 10, Apple TV+)

Dateline

Lester Holt anchors a special focusing on the families of Flight 93, the hijacked flight that crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, on 9/11. (Friday, September 10, 10/9c, NBC)

E:60: Comeback Season – Sports After 9/11

This installment of the newsmagazine E:60 features Vinnie Testaverde, Herm Edwards, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and other big names as it recounts how the sports world eased the nation’s anguish after September 11th. (Wednesday, September 8, 9/8c, ESPN)

Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom

CNN catches up with the teachers and the students from the second-grade classroom in Florida that President Bush was visiting when he learned of the attacks on the World Trade Center. (Premiered on Sunday, September 5, on CNN)

Lost Calls of 9/11

Bill Hemmer anchors a special about the chance discovery of discarded computer equipment with audio recordings of calls from stock traders across the street from the World Trade Center that morning. (Premiered on Sunday, September 5, on Fox News)

Memory Box: Echoes Of 9/11

This special features first-person commentary from those eyewitnesses who shared their 9/11 experiences in a video booth that artist Ruth Sergel opened after the attacks. (Wednesday, September 8, 10/9c, MSNBC)

No Responders Left Behind

The Daily Show alum Jon Stewart returns to television in a documentary about the lingering health problems affecting 9/11 first responders, as well as their struggle for medical benefits. (Thursday, September 9, Discovery+)

NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½

Spike Lee turns his documentarian eye on New York City and its experience with both 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic. (Series Finale, Saturday, September 11, 10/9c, HBO)

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center

This doc recounts the life span of the Twin Towers, from their construction, through the bombing at the site in 1993, and to their destruction on 9/11. (Friday, September 10, 7/6c, History)

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Director Brian Knappenberger covers a wide timeframe of geopolitical history before and after September 11, 2001, even rewinding the clock back to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. (Now streaming, Netflix)