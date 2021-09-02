‘Hawaii Five-0’ Vet Scott Caan to Return to CBS for ‘Topangaland’ PI Drama

Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan is coming back to CBS to lead the new drama series, Topangaland, which he will also co-write and executive produce.

Topangaland, which Caan has co-written with SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell, revolves around a laid-back ex-cop (Caan) who works for his highly respected father’s private detective agency. The series follows Caan’s character cracking cases, from Malibu mansions to Topanga hippie communes to Venice back alleys, all while dealing with a troubled relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family.

According to Deadline, the project came about after Jerry Bruckheimer Television, who will produce the series, put Caan in contact with Cavell through the latter’s overall deal at CBS Studios. The pair then worked together to develop the central characters of the PI drama, and CBS pre-emptively bought the show as it had been looking to bring Caan back to the network.

Caan played police detective Danny “Danno” Williams in the CBS reboot of Hawaii Five-0, which ran for 10 seasons between 2010-2020. The series finale aired in April of last year. The role landed Caan a Golden Globe nomination in 2011 for Best Supporting Actor. Before that, he was best known for his recurring role as manager Scott Lavin in the HBO comedy-drama Entourage.

Other than Caan, it’s not yet known who else will be cast in Topangaland — Deadline states that Caan’s real-life father, James Caan, has not been tapped for the father role.

Cavell is expected to serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Caan, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed. Meanwhile, Cavell’s SEAL Team is set to move from CBS to Paramount+ for its upcoming fifth season.

