‘Vacation Friends,’ ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ & More Vacation Comedies to Stream on Hulu

Don’t want to board a plane just yet? This summer, let Hulu whisk you away with these movies.

For raunchy laughs…Vacation Friends

Mild-mannered couple Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) let loose in Mexico with Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Meredith Hagner), two hard-partiers they meet on vacation. Big mistake, since the boorish pair show up at Marcus and Emily’s wedding weekend! Premieres Friday, Aug. 27

For a light rom-com…Under the Tuscan Sun

How to cure writer’s block? For newly divorced Frances (Diane Lane), taking a trip to Tuscany, spontaneously buying a villa, and having a fling with a handsome local (Raoul Bova) do the trick! Available now

For something silly…Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Road trip! Two former high school losers (Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino) drive from L.A. to Arizona to attend their 10-year reunion with a plan to pose as successful businesswomen…who invented Post-it notes. Available now

For a musical classic… Fun in Acapulco

It’s harder to tell what’s hotter here: the Mexican sun or a smoldering Elvis Presley. The King plays an American stranded south of the border. He lifeguards by day, sings at night, and (of course) flirts with the ladies (Elsa Cárdenas, above) in between. Available now