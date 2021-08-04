‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Michaela & Zack Get to Know Each Other (VIDEO)

It’s time to party on Season 13 of Married at First Sight as newlyweds Michaela and Zack celebrate their nuptials in the latest episode.

In a sneak peek at “Their First Rodeo,” the pair are taking some time to get to know one another during the wedding after-bash. Unbeknownst at first to them, the husband and wife have some eager onlookers in Michaela’s sisters.

Zack asks about how close she is with them and Michaela reveals: “Very.” A quick setting change sees Zack address viewers directly between filming for the reception. “I’m a person who takes marriage very seriously. It’s something I’ve always wanted,” he says before adding that marrying Michaela is an “incredible feeling.”

The early sparks continue to ignite as they continue to chat, beginning with Michaela opening up about her longest relationships prior to their marriage. She gets candid, revealing that her past partner wanted everything right away and she wasn’t ready at the time.

The revelation leads Zack to ask about how long ago this took place, but Michaela sets his mind at ease when she says it was back in 2017. Meanwhile, Micheala’s sisters can’t help but notice the positive body language and connection that’s forming between the new duo. Is it a sign of a promising beginning or should viewers be cautiously optimistic?

Check it out for yourself, above, and don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight when it arrives on Lifetime this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight, Season 13 Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime