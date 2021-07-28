Robin Roberts Turning Tables, Summer Olympics, ‘Love Is Blind’ Revisited, ‘Dave’ Goes Home
Robin Roberts moonlights from GMA with a more relaxed format of revealing celebrity chat. The ever-unpredictable Summer Olympics continues with swimming, men’s gymnastics, diving and the start of golf. Netflix takes another look at the guinea pigs from one of its buzzier dating shows. The FXX cult comedy Dave pauses for a family visit.
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Fresh from guest-hosting Jeopardy! last week, the busier-than-ever Good Morning America co-anchor kicks back with a different sort of talk show, launching with four episodes. Turning the Tables at times feels more like a tea party as she moderates revealing discussions among three female celebrities, who occasionally ask Robin Roberts herself to open up. The mix of participants is eclectic and diverse, beginning with tennis legend Billie Jean King happily snapping along with Hollywood’s Jamie Lee Curtis and rising young Nashville star Mickey Guyton, one of country music’s rare Black talents whose pregnancy is a favorite topic among the ladies. Other guests include Debbie Allen, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Raven-Symoné, Jenna Dewan, Josie Totah, Betsey Johnson, Sofia Carson and the eternally wry Tig Notaro.
Summer Olympics
If anything, the Olympics teach us to expect the unexpected, as fans of Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have learned over the last 24 hours. Prime-time highlights on NBC include the men’s gymnastics all-around individual competition and live coverage of swimming finals in men’s 100m and 800m freestyle and 200m breaststroke and women’s 100m freestyle and 4X200m freestyle relay. New to the mix: the first round of men’s golf, airing on Golf Channel starting at 6:30/5:30c. For the most complete information on what to watch and when, check out nbcolympics.com/schedule.
Love Is Blind
They met separated by walls, trying to make love connections without seeing each other. That was the gimmick of Love Is Blind, which pays another visit to the couples and the un-coupled more than a year later as they endure real life in Atlanta. Somehow this update fills three episodes. And more seasons are coming.
Dave
When your fledgling rap career takes a setback, where do you turn? For Dave (Lil Dicky), it means a visit back home to mom and dad (ace character actors Gina Hecht and David Paymer), where he gets more than he bargained for.
Inside Wednesday TV:
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (streaming on Disney+): The mischievous Disney chipmunks are back in a new series, with three seven-minute shorts per episode, during which they frolic and cause havoc in a big-city park where no acorn is safe. Fans of classic Disney animation can also revel in a new batch of episodes from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.
- Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs (8/7c, Smithsonian Channel): The season finale of the doggone fascinating docuseries focuses on “scent detectives,” including Australian cattle dog Dio, who sniffs out orca scat in the Puget Sound to help scientists understand the species’ decline.
- Vice Versa: Crusaders (9/8c, VICE TV): A provocative documentary exposes an alleged system of abuse and cover-up within the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization. Director Aaron Kaufman, a former third-generation Jehovah’s Witness, faced being shunned by his own family after launching a four-year investigation into how congregations allegedly protect pedophiles while shaming and silencing victims of abuse.
- Tattoo Redo (streaming on Netflix): Makeover shows come in all varieties, and now there’s a six-part reality series in which top tattoo artists help transform tragic ink stains into masterpieces (or maybe mess-terpieces?) of body art. The twist: the person who brings the victim in gets to pick the new design.