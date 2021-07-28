Robin Roberts Turning Tables, Summer Olympics, ‘Love Is Blind’ Revisited, ‘Dave’ Goes Home

Robin Roberts moonlights from GMA with a more relaxed format of revealing celebrity chat. The ever-unpredictable Summer Olympics continues with swimming, men’s gymnastics, diving and the start of golf. Netflix takes another look at the guinea pigs from one of its buzzier dating shows. The FXX cult comedy Dave pauses for a family visit.

Courtesy of Disney+

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Series Premiere

Fresh from guest-hosting Jeopardy! last week, the busier-than-ever Good Morning America co-anchor kicks back with a different sort of talk show, launching with four episodes. Turning the Tables at times feels more like a tea party as she moderates revealing discussions among three female celebrities, who occasionally ask Robin Roberts herself to open up. The mix of participants is eclectic and diverse, beginning with tennis legend Billie Jean King happily snapping along with Hollywood’s Jamie Lee Curtis and rising young Nashville star Mickey Guyton, one of country music’s rare Black talents whose pregnancy is a favorite topic among the ladies. Other guests include Debbie Allen, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Raven-Symoné, Jenna Dewan, Josie Totah, Betsey Johnson, Sofia Carson and the eternally wry Tig Notaro.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Summer Olympics

If anything, the Olympics teach us to expect the unexpected, as fans of Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have learned over the last 24 hours. Prime-time highlights on NBC include the men’s gymnastics all-around individual competition and live coverage of swimming finals in men’s 100m and 800m freestyle and 200m breaststroke and women’s 100m freestyle and 4X200m freestyle relay. New to the mix: the first round of men’s golf, airing on Golf Channel starting at 6:30/5:30c. For the most complete information on what to watch and when, check out nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Netflix

Love Is Blind

Special

They met separated by walls, trying to make love connections without seeing each other. That was the gimmick of Love Is Blind, which pays another visit to the couples and the un-coupled more than a year later as they endure real life in Atlanta. Somehow this update fills three episodes. And more seasons are coming.

FX

Dave

10/9c

When your fledgling rap career takes a setback, where do you turn? For Dave (Lil Dicky), it means a visit back home to mom and dad (ace character actors Gina Hecht and David Paymer), where he gets more than he bargained for.

Inside Wednesday TV: