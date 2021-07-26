Could Another ‘Good Witch’ Movie Be on the Way After the Series Finale?

Hallmark Channel said goodbye to one of its long-running original series on Sunday, July 25 with Good Witch airing its series finale. But as fans first met Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in a movie, many are hoping that this might not be the end of her and the others’ adventures.

“Catherine Bell, James Denton, and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects,” a rep has said, according to Deadline.

Good Witch premiered as a TV series in 2005 and ran seven seasons. That came after the first movie about Cassie, The Good Witch, in 2008. Cassie, the town of Middleton, and its residents then were seen in numerous other films, through 2019’s Good Witch: Curse From a Rose.

After all, the series finale ended in such a way that there are clearly more stories to tell with these characters. Cassie, Abigail (Sarah Power), and Joy (Barrell) still have their magic. And while Abigail and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) are over, Cassie and Joy’s relationships with Sam (Denton) and Zoey (Kyana Teresa), respectively, are still going strong. And something tells us there are always going to be more stories to tell about Middleton. (Abigail was planning to leave for Tuscany, so perhaps her on-screen story could have reached its end.)

As for more proof of the possibility of more, there is the suggestion of this just being “so long for now” in the video of the cast thanking the fans for their support shared on Good Witch‘s Twitter:

From all of us at @Hallmarkchannel and the cast of #GoodWitch, we want to thank all the #Goodies for your endless support! 🔮✨ pic.twitter.com/RXgNn6ZB6i — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) July 26, 2021

The series also starred Catherine Disher (as Martha), Kylee Evans (as Stephanie), and Scott Cavalheiro (as Adam).