Jason Momoa Producing & Appearing In Rock Climbing Competition Series ‘The Climb’

HBO Max is giving an eight-episode order to the rock climbing competition series The Climb with Jason Momoa and rock climber Chris Sharma.

The movie star, who is a rock climbing enthusiast, will appear in and produce the show through his company On the Roam. He is teaming up with Sharma and the series creators The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company.

The Climb will explore the exploration of the human spirit through rock climbing in an all-encompassing competition. Amateur climbers will be put through a series of mental and physical challenges, visiting the most intimidating ascents in the world, they’ll uncover “the world’s best amateur climber” by the end of the season.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” said Momoa in a statement released to the press. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

This isn’t Momoa’s first team-up with HBO Max, the actor recently appeared Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Aquaman in the exclusive film. He’s also slated to appear in Dune, one of the many films slated to stream on the platform for a month, coinciding with its theatrical release.

