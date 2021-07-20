Charlize Theron Adapting Horror Novel ‘The Final Girl Support Group’ For HBO Max

Charlize Theron is behind a new TV series in development at HBO Max based on Grady Hendrix’s New York Times bestselling horror novel, The Final Girl Support Group.

The series (and the book, which was released July 13) revolves around six “final girls” (survivors of serial killers) who, for the past decade, have been meeting at a Los Angeles–based therapeutic support group. But when one of the women unexpectedly misses a meeting, the group realizes that somebody knows about them and is determined to tear their lives apart again.

Andy Muschietti (It Chapter Two) is on board to direct the pilot. Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas will executive produce for Denver & Delilah Films, alongside Barbara and Andy Muschietti and Irene Yeung for Double Dream and Adam Goldworm for Aperture Entertainment. Hendrix will also serve as an executive producer.

The Final Girl Support Group marks the latest in a string of Hendrix’s novels to be adapted for film or television. His bestselling novel Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires was picked up by Amazon Studios after a ten-buyer bidding war. Amazon is also in post-production on a feature adaptation of Hendrix’s My Best Friend’s Exorcism, starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller. And the prolific author is also adapting his novel Horrorstör for New Republic and Aperture.

Meanwhile, Theron’s Denver & Delilah is working on a feature film with director Niki Caro based on Daniel Duane’s New York Times Magazine article “The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth.” It focuses on some of the world’s top female surfers and their fight to be able to compete in big-wave contests.

There is currently no word on casting for The Final Girl Support Group or when the series is expected to air.