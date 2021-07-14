‘Police Academy’ Star Michael Winslow Auditions For ‘America’s Got Talent’ (VIDEO)

America’s Got Talent viewers received a fun surprise on Tuesday night when a familiar face (and voice) turned up to audition in front of the judges.

Famed “voicetramentalist” Michael Winslow, best known for playing officer Larvell Jones in all seven Police Academy movies, took to the stage to wow Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel with his impressive vocal sound effects. Winslow, who also starred in Gremlins and Mel Brooks’s Spaceballs, didn’t even have to open his mouth before the panel recognized him.

“We know you!” said an excited Cowell. “I cannot tell you how thrilled I am that you are here!” Mandel later told Winslow that he is a “trailblazer” and thanked him for coming on the show. The veteran actor performed several noises, including airplane and transistor radio sounds, as well as a beatboxing version of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.” He received a standing ovation from the audience and four yeses from the judges.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Before taking to the stage, Winslow spoke to AGT host Terry Crews, who referred to the Police Academy star as a “legend.” Winslow told the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor that he started making noises when he was a child and later hitchhiked to Hollywood with the hopes of finding an outlet for his unique talent.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I just knew that I wanted to do this,” Winslow explained. “And then I ended up being part of this movie called Police Academy, and suddenly my life changed from there.”

However, his career would end up slowing down following the death of his first wife in 1993. “I ended up doing pretty well! But I stopped making movies because I quit the business for my children. I had to raise them, because I became a widower,” Winslow stated on the show.

Now, the popular star of the 1980s is hoping that AGT will be a career rejuvenation. “After raising my two kids, I’m in a different phase,” he said. “I think this is my time. America’s Got Talent is the place for me to show I still have something to offer. I’ve still got some sounds to make, and there’s still room for a little more.”

America’s Got Talent, Season 16, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC