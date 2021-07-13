See Hulk Hogan’s Touching Tribute to WWE’s Legendary Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, Who Dies at 71

Tributes are pouring in from across the wrestling world for “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who died on Monday at the age of 71.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” Orndorff’s son Travis wrote on Instagram. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”

Travis had previously said that his father was suffering from dementia. “As much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it,” Travis continued. “He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.”

Orndorff was one of the biggest wrestling stars of the 1980s, competing in WWE (then WWF) and later WCW. During his time with WWE, he was managed by the legendary Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and squared off in several bouts against Hulk Hogan, including the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania, where he teamed Roddy Piper against Hogan and The A-Team star Mr. T.

Following the news of Orndorff’s passing, Hogan and many others paid their respects to the iconic grappler. “Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “RIP my brother, love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got even more Wonderful.” He also shared a photo of them together during a tour of Japan.

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

Paul with me on the Bad Boys your in Japan,they said we would never be asked back again,oh well ,wasn’t the first ,wasn’t the last! RIP my brother love you HH pic.twitter.com/KGRO01fwID — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 13, 2021

Orndorff, who had been wrestling professionally since 1976, ended his run as a full-time performer in 1995 and retired fully from in-ring competition in 2000 due to arm atrophy. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2009. He also survived a battle with cancer in 2011.

Check out more tributes from other wrestlers and stars of the wrestling industry below.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71. WWE extends its condolences to Orndorff’s family and friends.https://t.co/dtWZHJk3x3 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2021

A #WrestleMania main eventer, @WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the industry’s best bad guys. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/7UKP1s2yiI — Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud. Condolences to Paul’s family and friends. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/e1wDZVGEcO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 12, 2021

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/wmmAxtNpA5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 12, 2021

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/3GpYkRpWfS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2021

I loved Paul Orndorff. First as a fan in Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling in the 70s, then working with him in WCW in the 90’s.We have lost a true superstars in Wrestling. He was a tremendous performer & trainer at the WCW Power Plant. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/WV56MhagIm — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) July 13, 2021

I’ve had a bit of a different day myself but I’m absolutely heart broken to hear of the passing of my friend Paul Orndorff. He help me so much when I first arrived in the US and taught me so much on how to adapt my style to fit in to the US. A true great.x https://t.co/qESYcK4P5i — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul. pic.twitter.com/h7crlyHme6 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 12, 2021