Wonder twin powers, reactivate! Bold, blonde, funny fortysomething moms Darcey and Stacey Silva (above, from left) — who first mesmerized us in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — are back for Season 2 of their popular spinoff with more emotional turmoil, personal triumph and plastic surgery.

“There’s going to be frustration and sadness,” says Darcey, the dreamier, weepier of the pair, who’s often protected by the more practical Stacey. “But there’s hope. And love.”

Ah, love. These ladies are not shy about, well, anything, but certainly not about being attracted to hot younger Eastern European men. Last season, Stacey married her boyfriend of six years, Albanian fitness influencer Florian Sukaj, despite fears he was cheating. They want kids together (she has two teen sons), but that’s not easy for Stacey at 46. After she has a sonogram revealing an ovarian cyst, she says, “You get to see other things I find out with that fertility journey. It’s an emotional roller coaster.”

Darcey is still uncertain if she can trust her fiancé, Bulgarian masseur/fitness model Georgi Rusev, over finances (“I want to make sure I’m not being taken advantage of”), so the twins meet with his ex for insight. “Stacey and I went in with very positive expectations,” reports Darcey. “It was to hear how he was as a husband, plain and simple.”

For every intense, emotionally naked moment, there’s a giddy counterpoint, like when they cut loose on a trip to Turkey for cosmetic procedures. Between the two of them, they get a breast reduction, lip lifts, a “Barbie nose” and new veneers. Stacey teases her updated look, saying with classic Silva humor, “We freed the boob. That’s all I’m going to say. We freed the boob!”

Darcey and Stacey, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, July 18, 8/7c, TLC