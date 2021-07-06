‘The Big Leap’ Turns Dancers’ Lives Upside Down in New Promo (VIDEO)

“Do you ever ask yourself what we’re all doing? Is this it? Is this life? I mean, when does the good part start?” Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner), one of the hopefuls for the reality dance show in The Big Leap asks in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at a new promo.

Fox’s new series, premiering this fall (Mondays at 9/8c after 9-1-1), tells a modern tale of second chances, chasing your dreams, and taking back what’s yours. Gabby is one of a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters trying to change their lives by participating in what could be a life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. As you can see in the video, The Big Leap is a new show coming to Fox and promoted as a “huge opportunity” in the social media post encouraging people to audition.

“All these people are going to have their lives turned upside down,” producer Nick Blackburn (Scott Foley) says. Watch the video above to see what the opportunity means for some of the group, what their lives were like before, and more.

In addition to Foley and Recasner, the series also stars Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow.

The Big Leap is from creator/executive producer Liz Heldens, director/executive producer Jason Winer, and executive producer Sue Naegle.

The Big Leap, Series Premiere, Fall 2021, Fox