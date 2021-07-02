Mattel & Netflix Team Up For ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ in Star-Studded New Trailer (VIDEO)

He-Man is returning to the small screen in the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The animated series will serve as Netflix and Mattel Television’s debut show, with Part 1 premiering on Friday, July 23, on Netflix.

Picking up where we last saw the Masters of the Universe crew, a disastrous battle between He-Man and Skeletor has left the land of Eternia in pieces and the Guardians of Grayskull scattered. “And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe,” states Netflix’s description.

Showrunner/executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) brings the popular characters to life alongside a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Wood as “Prince Adam/He-Man,” Lena Headey as “Evil-Lyn,” Sarah Michelle Gellar as “Teela,” and Mark Hamill as “Skeletor.” Other cast members include Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Liam Cunningham, Phil LaMarr, Diedrich Bader, and Harley Quinn Smith, among many others.

Frederic Soulie and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) will executive produce alongside Smith, Adam Bonnett (Descendants), and Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond). Fellow He-Man creative alum Susan Corbin will also produce.

Watch the new trailer above!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Part 1 Premiere, Friday, July 23, Netflix