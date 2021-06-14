‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Calls Out the Men With Ulterior Motives (RECAP)

If the previews for this season of The Bachelorette are any indicator, it looks as though Katie Thurston‘s journey to find love is going to be a rocky one. Read on for tonight’s Episode 2 recap to find out what went down this week!

The first group date

The first group date of the season goes to Christian, Garrett, Tre, Quartney, Mike P., James, Justin, Thomas, Connor B., and Carl. Since Katie is super comfortable with her sexuality, naturally, that means this first date needs to revolve around sex.

So, the guys get quizzed on how much they know about sex and the female body by Heather McDonald, and it’s safe to say these dudes need a middle school health class refresher. To kick things up a notch, Heather tells the men that they’re going to have to “‘prove” to Katie that they’re the best lover for her… by performing on stage in front of a live audience. Again, NATURALLY.

Connor B. brings out his guitar and sings a song about how he’s amazing with his fingers (okay calm down, Jed), Tre puts on a puppet show, and Quartney compares his manhood to a carrot. When it’s time for Mike P. to take the stage, we’re quickly reminded that the dude is a 31-year-old virgin and super nervous to speak about it. He decides to bring Katie on stage and show a softer side of himself, which brings her to tears. He tells her that he’s saving himself for marriage, and would wait another 31 years to prove to Katie that he’s serious about her. Mike’s emotional confession ends up winning him the “perfect lover” competition.

During the night time portion of the date, Katie gets some alone time — and some kisses — with Connor B. Unlike the last time they made out, this time didn’t include cat ears and whiskers. Upgrade! But he’s not the only one. Thomas also gets a solid makeout sesh with Katie after telling her how strongly he’s been feeling about their connection. That kiss and conversation landed Thomas the rose. Sorry, Connor B.

Greg’s one-on-one date

Precious, wholesome, too-pure-for-this-world Greg is the lucky man who gets the first one-on-one date. And yes, that’s the same Greg who also got the first impression rose in Episode 1. Okay, Katie. Greg’s a frontrunner. We hear you loud and clear.

“Lets let our love run wild,” the date card reads. So, Katie brings Greg to the river for a camping date and off the bat he admits that he’s never set up a tent before. This should be fun. Camping skills aside, Greg is totally winning Katie over on this date. She tells him that this type of date reminds her of her late father, who she used to share these kinds of experiences with. “This is a piece of home for me and it will always remind me of my dad,” she says.

“I totally get why this means so much to you and it means a lot that you picked me for this,” he tells her.

Later on that evening, Greg opens up about the death of his own father. He explains that his father passed away of Stage 4 cancer two years ago, bringing both of them to tears.

“It does hurt a lot that he’s not going to see the girl that I marry,” he says through tears. “Ever since my dad died it’s been hard to give myself to someone. I just want you to know that I am here for you.”

After a conversation like this, Greg gets the rose. Obvs. And it’s clear that Bachelor Nation will do whatever they can to protect this precious gem of a man from pretty much anything for the foreseeable future.

The second group date

Going on the second group date of the season is John, Andrew S., Kyle, Josh, Aaron, Brendan, Hunter, and Cody. “Let’s get down and dirty,” the card reads. Tayshia and Kaitlyn show up to “Katie’s Big Buckle Brawl” looking like the Olsen twins from How the West Was Fun and tell the men they’re going to wrestle in the mud for Katie’s heart. Because why wouldn’t they?

Shit gets real when Cody and Aaron go head to head and we learn that they know one another from back home and apparently have some beef. Aaron says in his confessional that Cody isn’t on the show for the right reasons and therefore needs to take him down. You can cut this tension with a knife as the two beefcakes go at each other in the mud, but it’s ultimately Aaron who pulls out ahead. His reward? A chat with Katie… that revolves around Cody.

“We’re not really cool, we’re not friends,” he says, telling Katie that Cody’s only on the show looking for fame. “It’s not energy I want around me.” This immediately triggers Katie as she’s admittedly fearful of choosing a man with a hidden agenda.

Later that evening, Katie wastes no time and pulls Cody aside to address the allegations made against him. And girlfriend ain’t playing. Cody denies everything, but like, in a really unconvincing way?? Do you want to get caught, bro? Work on the poker face.

Cody’s response gives Katie all the clarity she needs. “One of you are lying to me, straight to my face,” she tells him, before ultimately sending him packing for lack of trust.

Luckily, Katie’s mood shifts when Andrew S. pulls her aside for an emotional one-on-one chat and some tonsil hockey. The two connect on a deeper level, opening up about their difficult childhoods, which results in Andrew landing himself the group date rose.

The cocktail party

Back at the mansion, the cocktail party kicks off with Karl worrying about the other shady men left vying for Katie’s heart. Apparently, Aaron isn’t the only guy looking for a Fab Fit Fun partnership — and he wants to let Katie know that. He pulls her aside to inform her that there are some dudes with bad intentions still in the running, and she needs to guard herself. While I believe Karl when he says there are other men with ulterior motives (because duh), I also feel like this is his way of getting airtime himself. Soooo… potato potahto.

Nonetheless, Karl’s warning triggers Katie and causes her to send a bold warning to the rest of the guys. “I don’t know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time. If you are not here for me and you are not here for an engagement, then get the f–k out,” she says, visibly angry.

She grabs Aaron and walks him out of the room before asking him if he knows about the intentions of the other men. But he gives her nothing. Meanwhile, Karl continues yapping his mouth about a mystery person who knows he’s not here for the right reasons. WHO IS IT, KARL? WHO?

Guess we’ll find out next week…