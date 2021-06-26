ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe Weighs in on Wimbledon’s Key Players

After last year’s cancellation, England’s prestigious grass-court tennis tournament, Wimbledon, returns with stands filled to at least 25 percent capacity and a roster stacked with star athletes.

“We need and want to see all the best players together,” says ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. “I’m expecting Wimbledon to be loaded.”

In the men’s singles, McEnroe concedes the “heavy favorite” is five-time champ Novak Djokovic (above), who beat eight-time winner Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set match in 2019.

If Federer is fit after two recent knee surgeries, he’ll top the list of threats, with the indomitable Rafael Nadal, Greek phenom Stefanos Tsitsipas and Australia’s “dangerous” Nick Kyrgios also in the hunt.

The ladies’ singles is more unpredictable with the possible absences of Naomi Osaka and injured titleholder Simona Halep. Seven-time champ Serena Williams “loves grass,” notes McEnroe, but he’s eyeing Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, if her hip is healthy: “She’s got a great slice, excellent serve, she can come to the net. I’m surprised she hasn’t been in a Wimbledon final yet!”

Wimbledon, Monday, June 28, 6am/5c, ESPN