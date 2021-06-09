Clara & Ryan Plan Vow Renewal in ‘Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now’ (VIDEO)

Wedding bells are ringing once again for Married at First Sight‘s Clara and Ryan as the couple prepares to renew their vows and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

In the special, Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now, Lifetime catches up with the couples from Season 12 to see how they’re faring inside and outside of the marriages they entered into on the show. A special sneak peek clip offers some insight as to where Clara’s mind is at lately.

While catching up with Briana and Haley, she reveals that she’s in the middle of planning a big celebration. “We are in wedding vow renewal prep mode,” Clara announces to her pals and castmates in the clip, above. “We’re gonna go look at some venues this week.”

“So, what are you guys thinking date-wise?” Haley inquires. It sounds like it’ll be some time before the two exchange vows again, as they’re planning a New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We keep telling people it’s less of a vow renewal and more of a big party,” Clara clarifies. Needless to say, Briana and Haley are sold on the idea, but there are some considerations to be made like the guest list and Clara’s dress.

Find out what she says about Ryan’s spending habits and which other cast members are getting invites in the clip above, and don’t miss the Where Are They Now special on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now, Wednesday, June 9, 9/8c, Lifetime