‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 2 With Jean Smart at HBO Max

HBO Max’s breakout hit Hacks has received an early renewal ahead of its Season 1 finale. The show starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will conclude its freshman run when the final two episodes of Season 1 drop Thursday, June 10.

The critically-acclaimed comedy has continued to be a top performer on the streaming platform since its debut in May. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Hacks explores a dark mentorship between Smart’s Deborah Vance and 25-year-old outcast writer Ava (Einbinder).

“I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!'” Jean Smart quipped in her statement following the renewal news.

“We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks – we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level,” Downs, Aniello, and Statsky said in a shared statement.

“Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told – that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!” they said.

Downs also plays Deborah and Ava’s talent manager Jimmy who is often unwittingly terrorized by his assistant Kayla (Meg Stalter). Hacks also features Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, and Rose Abdoo. Don’t miss the final two episodes of Season 1 and stay tuned for Season 2 details.

Hacks, New Episodes, Thursdays, HBO Max