‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 2 With Jean Smart at HBO Max

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Hacks Season 1 Hannah Einbinder Jean Smart
HBO Max

HBO Max’s breakout hit Hacks has received an early renewal ahead of its Season 1 finale. The show starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will conclude its freshman run when the final two episodes of Season 1 drop Thursday, June 10.

The critically-acclaimed comedy has continued to be a top performer on the streaming platform since its debut in May. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Hacks explores a dark mentorship between Smart’s Deborah Vance and 25-year-old outcast writer Ava (Einbinder).

'Hacks' Creators on How Jean Smart 'Elevated' Their Vision for the HBO Max ComedySee Also

'Hacks' Creators on How Jean Smart 'Elevated' Their Vision for the HBO Max Comedy

Plus, the bond between Smart's Deborah Vance and a young comedy writer played by Hannah Einbinder.

“I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!'” Jean Smart quipped in her statement following the renewal news.

“We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks – we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level,” Downs, Aniello, and Statsky said in a shared statement.

Hacks Season 1 Hannah Einbinder Jean Smart

(Credit: HBO Max)

“Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told – that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!” they said.

Downs also plays Deborah and Ava’s talent manager Jimmy who is often unwittingly terrorized by his assistant Kayla (Meg Stalter). Hacks also features Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, and Rose Abdoo. Don’t miss the final two episodes of Season 1 and stay tuned for Season 2 details.

Hacks, New Episodes, Thursdays, HBO Max

Hacks - HBO Max

Hacks where to stream

Hacks

Hannah Einbinder

Jean Smart

Kaitlin Olson