Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Pose’ Finale, Return of the Meerkats, ‘Kings’ of Boxing

The Kennedy Center Honors have a different look this year, but the honorees are as deserving and eclectic as ever. FX’s Pose reaches its triumphant, tragic yet hopeful end. BBC America reintroduces us to the world of those exotic meerkats of the Kalahari. ABC reinstalls its Sunday night game night.

Kennedy Center Honors

Special 8/7c

Postponed from the usual black-tie December gala, this year’s more informal celebration of the arts was taped in May, roaming around the Kennedy Center’s sprawling campus and performance spaces (including a covered outdoor area) to salute another impressively eclectic group of honorees. TV legend Dick Van Dyke, Fame/Grey’s Anatomy actor-director-choreographer Debbie Allen, country superstar Garth Brooks, folk musician/activist Joan Baez and classical violinist Midori are profiled and regaled with performances—some taped (mostly production numbers), others live in front of a socially distanced audience. Brooks is the most emotional, welling up as Kelly Clarkson and James Taylor serenade him with his hits. Others leading the tributes: Broadway veterans Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes, Derek Hough, Gladys Knight, Pentatonix, Yo-Yo Ma, Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Even with the different look and feel, this is the classiest awards show of the year. (SUNDAY)

FX

Pose

Series Finale 10/9c

Proudly sentimental yet filled with righteous anger, the triumphant series finale of TV’s most trans-embracing drama dives into the ACT UP era of social protest. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), studying to become a nurse, rallies her outcast tribe to fight for clinical HIV trials to be expanded to more people of color—including an ailing but defiant Pray Tell (Billy Porter). By the end of this emotionally overwhelming episode, they’re all ballroom legends. (SUNDAY)

BBC AMERICA

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

Series Premiere 8/7c

The beloved wildlife series, which imposes a soap opera-like structure (with narration by Bill Nighy) on these compelling observations of life among the meerkats of the rugged Kalahari Desert, is back 13 years after the original series ended. We meet Swift, great-granddaughter of the late and iconic Flower, who’s leading the Whiskers as they forage and compete for food while dodging enemies. Her main adversary: Flint Lockwood of the Hakuna Matata gang. (SATURDAY)

Craig Murray/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

The Kings

Series Premiere 8/7c

A four-part docuseries profiles the four titans who dominated boxing through the 1980s, each battling to claim the crown held earlier by Muhammed Ali: Roberto Durán, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard. Theirs are classic stories of rags to riches to rumbles. New interviews and archival footage bring to life the bruising matches that galvanized the sports world. (It’s no coincidence this is premiering on the same night of the Floyd “Money” Mayweather bout against Logan “The Maverick” Paul, presented as a live Showtime PPV event from Miami Gardens, Fla., at 8/7c/5 PT). (SUNDAY)

ABC

The Chase

Season Premiere 9/8c

Joining the team of “chasers” for the quiz show’s second season is Mark Labbett, the British “Beast” renowned for his intimidating persona in the original ITV and GSN versions. (He was also one of six chasers in the Australian iteration.) He joins Jeopardy! champs Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, taking turns atop the stage to challenge contestants to match their extensive trivia knowledge. Also back for new seasons on the network’s Sunday summer game night: Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c), with 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe and Empire’s Terrence Howard leading their respective teams; and To Tell the Truth (10/9c), with RuPaul, Cedric the Entertainer and Nikki Glaser on the celebrity panel, trying to determine who was really Khloe Kardashian’s prom date. (SUNDAY)

Inside Weekend TV: