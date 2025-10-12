9 TV Shows With Skippable First Seasons
Though it pains our completist hearts to say this, there are TV shows whose first seasons aren’t exactly essential viewing. Some don’t have a grasp on their characters, some aren’t sure of their tone, and some just aren’t comedic or dramatic enough in their debut seasons. If you are short on time or just want to cut to the chase, these are TV shows for which you should feel free to start with Season 2.
1
Diane Keaton Dies at 79
2
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Amy Poehler Channels Pam Bondi as Tina Fey Transforms Into Kristi Noem
3
‘The Vampire Lestat’ & ‘Talamasca’ Stars Take Over Our NYCC Portrait Studio
4
Diane Keaton Remembered by Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Henry Winkler, Ben Stiller & More
5
Diane Keaton’s Health Declined ‘Suddenly’ Before Her Death at 79: Report