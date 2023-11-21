12 TV Characters We Would Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner & 8 We Wouldn’t

Thanksgiving brings people together for a day of celebration and feasting, and TV is a big part of the day.

Whether you’re tuning in first thing in the morning for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the National Dog Show on NBC, or whether your attention is won later by the Thursday night football games, there’s a bevy of titles to entertain you (or provide your background noise while you cook). For sitcom fans, TBS is hosting a sitcom marathon featuring Thanksgiving episodes from Friends, Modern Family, and The Big Bang Theory this year.

Being the TV lovers we are, we’ve been imagining what the holiday would look like with TV characters on the guest list. Here are the characters we would invite to Thanksgiving dinner and some that we most definitely wouldn’t.