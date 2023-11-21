12 TV Characters We Would Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner & 8 We Wouldn’t

Kelli Boyle
Thanksgiving brings people together for a day of celebration and feasting, and TV is a big part of the day.

Whether you’re tuning in first thing in the morning for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the National Dog Show on NBC, or whether your attention is won later by the Thursday night football games, there’s a bevy of titles to entertain you (or provide your background noise while you cook). For sitcom fans, TBS is hosting a sitcom marathon featuring Thanksgiving episodes from Friends, Modern Family, and The Big Bang Theory this year.

Being the TV lovers we are, we’ve been imagining what the holiday would look like with TV characters on the guest list. Here are the characters we would invite to Thanksgiving dinner and some that we most definitely wouldn’t.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in 'The Bear'
Would Invite: Sydney Adamu from The Bear

Sydney is the most important guest because she would take over the kitchen and make the greatest Thanksgiving dinner any of us has ever had.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Would Invite: Eric from Sex Education

That big smile and laugh are absolutely necessary at my Thanksgiving dinner table. He’d also be the best person to get up early and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with (we’d both fangirl over the Rockettes).

Carla Gugino as Verna in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Would Invite: Verna from The Fall of the House of Usher

Hear me out! She wouldn’t have a reason to kill me or my guests, and imagine the centuries worth of stories she could tell… Every Thanksgiving gathering needs someone with a little bit of edge.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in 'Friends' Season 4 Episode 5, 'The One With Joey's New Girlfriend' (aired Oct. 30, 1997).
Would Invite: Chandler from Friends

He’s the funniest guy in any room. And should we need help getting someone’s head out of a turkey, he knows what to do.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 Episode 20
Would Invite: Barbara Howard from Abbott Elementary

Barbara is warm and funny, and she can get along with folks of any age. You know she’d bring an excellent side dish (if not the best one), plus Eric from Sex Education would be obsessed with her.

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt in 'Ted Lasso'
Would Invite: Ted Lasso & Coach Beard from Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is the nicest guy around, and Coach Beard is filled to the brim with fun facts. Watching their reactions to the Thursday night football game would be a delight.

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in 'Poker Face' Season 1
Would Invite: Charlie Cale from Poker Face

Who else would call people out on their bullshit?

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in 'The Gilded Age'
Would Invite: Bertha Russell from The Gilded Age

Because she brings the bad b*tch energy.

Harvey Guillen in 'What We Do In the Shadows' Season 5
Would Invite: Guillermo from What We Do In the Shadows

Guillermo deserves a care-free meal for once, and Barbara and Bertha could give him great career advice. His current boss is really draining him.

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Would Invite: Stede Bonnet from Our Flag Means Death

The Gentleman Pirate would be fabulously dressed, set a stunning table, and teach plenty of great party games.

ay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.' Season 4
Would Invite: Magnum & Higgins from Magnum P.I.

Every Thanksgiving gathering needs a cute couple in attendance. Plus, anything that goes missing in the havoc of the day would be found in minutes by this pair.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in 'Ms. Marvel'
Would Invite: Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel

Eric needs a buddy close to his age, and Kamala is a delight. She’d keep the mood lighthearted and fun, and she would give people a run for their money in any outdoor sport we play before dinner. Who better to go long with a football than someone with a magically extendable arm?

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Wouldn't Invite: Benson & Stabler from Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime

There’s too much history between these two, and they’d make their unaddressed romantic tension everybody’s problem.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
Wouldn't Invite: Beth Dutton from Yellowstone

Look, I love Beth, but causing a disruption at dinner is kind of her thing.

Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in 'Beef'
Wouldn't Invite: Amy & Danny from Beef

I don’t trust these two can leave their anger issues at the door.

Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane in 'Midnight Mass'
Wouldn't Invite: Bev Keane from Midnight Mass

She would spend the entire night using Bible verses to shame people who aren’t religious or Christian. She’s not coming within 10 feet of my house.

Wouldn't Invite: Literally Anyone from Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon

A little family drama is tolerable at Thanksgiving, but not that much.

Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester in 'Glee' Season 3 Episode 4
Wouldn't Invite: Will Schuester from Glee

He would try to perform a cover of the “Beans Greens Potatoes Tomatoes” rap, and I can’t have that.

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong in Succession Season 4
Wouldn't Invite: The Roys from Succession

Roman would say wildly offensive things and Shiv and Kendall would be powerless to stop him (and eventually, they would find it funny).

Bart and Homer Simpson in the 'Mr. Lisa’s Opus' episode of 'The Simpsons'
Wouldn't Invite: Bart & Homer Simpson from The Simpsons

Choking at the dinner table should happen on accident.

