‘To Have and to Hold’: Sneak Peek at Lifetime’s Book-to-Screen Summer Movie (PHOTOS)

'To Have and to Hold': Sneak Peek at Lifetime's Book-to-Screen Summer Movie

Rick and Christina Gables
1 of

To Have and To Hold centers on Alice (Erika Christensen) who still can’t believe her high school crush, the dashing, wealthy and successful Joe (Antonio Cupo), would choose to marry her and she willingly allows him to mold her into his ideal socialite wife. The Jane Green-inspired movie premieres on Saturday, June 22.

Despite Alice’s best efforts to be the woman of Joe’s dreams, he can’t help but be unfaithful to her. When Joe’s indiscretions impact his career, Alice’s life is further turned upside down.

Kim Raver on Lifetime's 'Tempting Fate' & a 'Messy' 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16
Alice unexpectedly finds herself falling for her best friend Emily’s (Carmel Amit) boyfriend Harry (Andy Favreau) and begins to wonder if her fairy tale ending could exist after all.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the new flick!

To Have and To Hold, Premiere, Saturday, June 22, 8/7c, Lifetime

Andy Favreau

Antonio Cupo

Carmel Amit

Erika Christensen




