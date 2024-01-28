See How the ‘This Is Us’ Cast Changed from Season 1 to Season 6

This Is Us NBC cast
Maarten de Boer/NBC

This Is Us

This Is Us… then. The hit NBC drama covered decades of Pearson family history, with the adult actors of the SAG Award-winning ensemble donning wigs and prosthetic makeup to age up their characters. Of course, the actors themselves also aged over the course of This Is Us’ six-season run, as you’ll see below.

Close to two years after the series finale — and just weeks after the show started streaming on Netflix in addition to Hulu — its alums seem to be up to something. So far, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan have posted childhood memories on an Instagram account titled That Was Us, and fans are thinking the cast members might be launching a podcast.

As we await further updates on that front, check out the photo gallery below to see This Is Us stars in Season 1 vs. them in Season 6.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in Season 1

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in Season 6

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson in Season 1

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson in Season 6

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson in Season 1

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson in Season 6

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson in Season 1

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson in Season 6

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in Season 1

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in Season 6

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson in Season 1

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson in Season 6

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in 'This Is Us'
NBC

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in Season 1

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in Season 6

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill in 'This Is Us'
Vivian Zink/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill in Season 1

Ron Cephas Jones as William and Mandy Moore as Rebecca in 'This Is Us' - Season 6
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill in Season 6

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas in 'This Is Us'
NBC

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas in Season 1

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas in Season 6

