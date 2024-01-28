See How the ‘This Is Us’ Cast Changed from Season 1 to Season 6

This Is Us… then. The hit NBC drama covered decades of Pearson family history, with the adult actors of the SAG Award-winning ensemble donning wigs and prosthetic makeup to age up their characters. Of course, the actors themselves also aged over the course of This Is Us’ six-season run, as you’ll see below.

Close to two years after the series finale — and just weeks after the show started streaming on Netflix in addition to Hulu — its alums seem to be up to something. So far, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan have posted childhood memories on an Instagram account titled That Was Us, and fans are thinking the cast members might be launching a podcast.

