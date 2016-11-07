‘The Walking Dead’s Four Major Communities, In Brief

Gene Page/ AMC

Savior Compound (The Sanctuary)

Current Leader: Negan

Key Characters: Daryl, Dwight, Sherry

Negan’s iron-fisted rule over his group of heavily armed Saviors is his greatest strength, but also, as viewers began to see in episode 3 of Season 7, potentially his greatest weakness. In the points-based compound (referred to as The Sanctuary in the comics) guarded by a ring of walkers on stakes, the seeds of dissent have been sown. Dwight and Sherry’s stories show that the Saviors aren’t all completely evil, and some, like the guy Dwight tracked down, have had all they can stand of Negan’s authoritarianism.

Despite a less-than-friendly atmosphere, however, the Saviors are the largest and best armed of the survivor groups, which has allowed Negan to subjugate all three of the other communities. Also, with Daryl in custody, it will be difficult for the other groups to mount any sort of resistance to the Saviors without endangering his life.