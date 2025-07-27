‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Crew Lives It up in Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

The Walking Dead is still beloved by fans over a decade into its history. Daryl Dixon‘s time will soon come to a close, as the show has been renewed for a fourth and final season. But star Norman Reedus assured in the renewal announcement during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, “Daryl’s story is far from over.” Reedus, Melissa McBride, and the show’s creators celebrated the story in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s SDCC studio on July 26.

Reedus and McBride came by the studio with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showrunner/executive producer David Zabel and The Walking Dead Universe boss Scott M. Gimple. The Spartacus: House of Ashur cast had just come by before them and left behind a toy wooden sword. Not passing up the chance to arm himself in case of a walker apocalypse, Reedus took the toy sword and ran with it. He poses with it in every single one of his photos below, and he held it throughout our video interview with the group. McBride got in on the fun, too. It was no crossbow or trench knife, but it got the job done. Reedus took the sword with him when they left the studio.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 7, on AMC and AMC+. The new season will debut Stephen Merchant‘s character teased at the end of Season 2. Reedus and McBride (who are also executive producers on the series) tease Merchant’s arrival with Zabel in Gimple in our SDCC video interview here. And to see their stunning portraits by Maarten de Boer, scroll through the gallery below.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, September 7, 9/8c, AMC