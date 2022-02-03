‘The Thing About Pam’ Promo: See Renée Zellweger in NBC’s Limited Series (PHOTOS)

It was a killing that featured prominently on Dateline NBC. Now NBC has turned the headline-grabbing 2011 murder of State Farm employee Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) into a six-part series starring Renée Zellweger.

The Thing About Pam is based on a 2019 podcast of the same name and, as you can see from the promo and photos, Zellweger looks dramatically different in the role of murderer Pam Hupp

The upcoming series, premiering Tuesday, March 8, details how the slain woman’s husband, Ross (Glenn Fleshler), was originally convicted, though he always protested his innocence. He was later exonerated, and the brutal crime set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Hupp.

The trailer, below, shows how everyone is pointing fingers after Betsy’s body is found, then they discover that Betsy changed her beneficiary from Russ to Pam. Watch the video for more.

The series also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt.

Jenny Klein serves as showrunner and executive produces with Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Mary-Margaret Kunze, Scott Winant, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture Co. produce.

The Thing About Pam is taking over New Amsterdam‘s time slot. The NBC medical drama first returns after the Olympics on February 22, then will be back on April 19.

Scroll down for the new photos.

The Thing About Pam, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 8, 10/9c, NBC