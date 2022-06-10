‘The Sopranos’ Ended 15 Years Ago: What Did Its Stars Do Next?

Hard as it may be to believe, it’s been 15 years since the HBO crime drama The Sopranos cut to black, marking one of the most divisive series finales and leaving the fate of mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his family up for interpretation. (The ending was so abrupt, in fact, that some cable customers thought an outage had cut off the last moments of that sixth-season episode, “Made in America,” as it aired on June 10, 2007.)

In the last decade and a half, the members of the Sopranos family — or “Family,” if you want to get all mafioso about it — have moved on to other film and TV projects. Scroll down to see how the cast members’ careers have evolved.