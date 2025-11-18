‘The Neighborhood’ Fall Finale: Calvin Butler’s Ex Resurfaces During Anniversary Plans (PHOTOS)

How would you feel if your ex came back to town and ran into you on your anniversary? Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer) on The Neighborhood has to grapple with those feelings in the upcoming fall finale of the CBS comedy.

The episode, titled “Welcome to Secrets and Santa” and directed by Kelly Park, is set to air on Monday, December 8, at a special time of 8:30/7:30c.

The logline for the fall finale reads, “The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s (Sheaun McKinney) meeting gets hijacked, Marty (Marcel Spears) makes a big move toward commitment, and Gemma (Beth Behrs) finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding.”

Holly Robinson Peete Guest Stars as Katrina, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the show returns in January, it will go back to its regular 8/7c slot. The Neighborhood is currently airing its last season.

Scroll down to see photos from the fall finale on December 8.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Holly Robinson Peete as Katrina, Tichina Arnold as Tina and Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Monty Brinton/CBS

Happy Anniversary?

Calvin comes face to face with his ex, Katrina, who appears to stop by their home on their anniversary.

His wife, Tina (Tichina Arnold), does not seem too happy about it.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Amber West as Mercedes and Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Getting Along?

Malcolm invites Mercedes (Amber Stevens West), the woman he is ghostwriting a book for, over to his house for Christmas, after she flipped out on him at her restaurant.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Marcel Spears as Marty, Max Greenfield as Dave and Darin Toonder as Jules. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taking The Next Step

Marty appears to be checking out engagements rings for his girlfriend, Courtney (Skye Townsend).

Dave (Max Greenfield) looks stunned as Marty talks to the salesman.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Holly Robinson Peete as Katrina and Marcel Spears as Marty. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Merry Ex-mas

As the Butlers and Johnsons decorate for Christmas, Katrina appears to keep the peace with food.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Tichina Arnold as Tina, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Misunderstanding

In the episode, Gemma gets herself into a holiday misunderstanding, and it appears she takes it out on Tina and Calvin, who look horrified when Gemma points a finger at them.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm, Amber West as Mercedes and Megyn Price as Gwenny. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Crying on Set

Mercedes and Malcolm appear to film a scene for her reality TV show, where she cries on camera.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Tichina Arnold as Tina and Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Date Night

Calvin and Tina get all dressed up to celebrate their anniversary, despite Calvin’s ex showing up.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Max Greenfield as Dave and Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Christmas Greeting

Dave appears to give Gemma a card or gift that he is excited about. She, however, does not look to share the same sentiments.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Tichina Arnold as Tina, Holly Robinson Peete as Katrina and Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gemma Meets the Ex

Gemma meets Katrina at the Butler’s house and the women seem to all point fingers at each other for something.

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Holly Robinson Peete. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Christmas Cheer

Despite the tension with Calvin’s ex, the group seems to share in the Christmas cheer and drink hot cocoa in their holiday outfits together.

