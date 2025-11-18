How would you feel if your ex came back to town and ran into you on your anniversary? Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer) on The Neighborhood has to grapple with those feelings in the upcoming fall finale of the CBS comedy.

The episode, titled “Welcome to Secrets and Santa” and directed by Kelly Park, is set to air on Monday, December 8, at a special time of 8:30/7:30c.

The logline for the fall finale reads, “The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s (Sheaun McKinney) meeting gets hijacked, Marty (Marcel Spears) makes a big move toward commitment, and Gemma (Beth Behrs) finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding.”

Holly Robinson Peete Guest Stars as Katrina, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the show returns in January, it will go back to its regular 8/7c slot. The Neighborhood is currently airing its last season.

Scroll down to see photos from the fall finale on December 8.