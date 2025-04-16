‘The Last of Us’: 15 of the Best Lines From the HBO Series So Far

The best quotes from 'The Last of Us' Season 1
HBO

The Last of Us

The Ultimate Survival Story

The Last of Us debuted its second season on Sunday, April 13, and fans are ecstatic to see what’s next as the episodes unfold. Looking back at Season 1, the cast left us with so many emotional, witty, and heartfelt moments. Each character delivered lines that made us cry, laugh, or gasp, which is just one of the reasons why this show is so iconic and memorable.

Characters Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, had multiple pivotal scenes in the first season that displayed their characters well and proved just how meaningful a show can be. The relationship between the two was portrayed perfectly, and we see that through some of their classic dialogue.

Below, we’re recapping some of Season 1’s best lines or quotes, in anticipation of what’s to come. Will the second season deliver lines just as good? Tune into HBO every Sunday night to find out.

The Last of Us, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Last of Us: The Ultimate Survival Story special issue. For an in-depth look at the critically-acclaimed HBO series, featuring behind-the-scenes secrets and a preview of the highly anticipated second season, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands on April 11, or order online here.

 

Tess and Ellie in 'Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 2 - 'Infected'
HBO

1. “Well, I mean, you got some balls on you, sister.” Tess to Ellie in Episode 2

Tess in 'Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 2 - 'Infected'
HBO

2. “Our luck had to run out sooner or later.” Tess, while showing Joel her infected bite in Episode 2

Frank in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 3 -'Long, Long time'
HBO

3. “Well, Arby’s didn’t have free lunch; it was a restaurant.” Frank to Bill in Episode 3

Frank and Bill 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 3 - 'Long, Long Time'
HBO

4. “I was never afraid before you showed up.” Bill to Frank, Episode 3

Ellie in 'Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 4 - 'Please Hold to My Hand'
HBO

5. “Did you know diarrhea is hereditary? It runs in your jeans.” Ellie jokes with Joel in Episode 4

6. “You laughed, motherf—er.” Ellie to Joel in Episode 4

Ellie and Sam in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 6 - 'Endure and Survive'
HBO

7. “To the edge of the universe and back, endure and survive.” Ellie and Sam quote a comic book in Episode 5

Sam in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 5 - 'Endure and Survive'
HBO

8. “If you turn into a monster, is it still you inside?” Sam asks Ellie in Episode 5

Ellie in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 6 - 'Kin'
HBO

9. “Joel, you gotta get up. I can’t f---ing do this without you.” Ellie to Joel in Episode 6

Joel and Riley in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 7 - 'Left Behind'
HBO

10. “You mattered to me first.” Ellie to Riley in Episode 7

Ellie in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 8 - 'When We Are in Need'
HBO

11. “Tell them that Ellie is the little girl who broke your f---ing finger!” Ellie to David in Episode 8

Joel and Ellie in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 8 - 'When We Are in Need'
HBO

12. “It’s ok, baby girl. I got you.” Joel to Ellie in Episode 8

Joel and Ellie in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 9 - 'Look for the Light'
HBO

13. “People are making apocalypse jokes like there’s no tomorrow.” Ellie to Joel in Episode 9

Ellie in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 9 - 'Look for the Light'
HBO

14. “After all we’ve been through, everything I’ve done, it can’t be for nothing.” Ellie to Joel in Episode 9

Joel in 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Episode 9 - 'Look for the Light'
HBO

15. “I’ll follow you anywhere you go.” Ellie to Joel in Episode 9

The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey

Pedro Pascal




