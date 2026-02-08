‘The Gray House’: Everything to Know About Kevin Costner & Morgan Freeman’s Civil War Drama

The Gray House will celebrate some of the unsung heroes of the Civil War when the eight-part series premieres on Prime Video this month. The series, which is executive produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, aims to shed light on some of the lesser-known figures of the war — those who secretly used the Underground Railroad to form a Union spy ring in Richmond, Virginia, at great risk to themselves, and changed the course of history.

Here’s what to know about The Gray House.

When does The Gray House premiere?

All eight episodes of The Gray House will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, February 26.

Who stars in The Gray House?

Mary-Louise Parker and Daisy Head star as Eliza and Elizabeth Van Lew, a mother-daughter duo who commanded great respect from the society folks in Richmond but used their influence to covertly help former slaves and feed critical information to the Union army. Amethyst Davis stars in the series as Mary Jane Richards, a freed slave who worked for the Van Lews before working directly in the Confederate White House and helping the cause of spying on the Confederacy.

The series also stars Ben Vereen as Isham Worthy, Hannah James as Clara Parish, Sam Trammell as Jefferson Davis, Robert Knepper as Bully Lumpkin, Christopher McDonald as Thomas McNiven, Keith David as Henry H. Garnet, Colin O’Donoghue as Capt. William Lounsbury, Colin Morgan as Hamton Arsenault, Ian Duff as Jericho Bowser, Rob Morrow as Judah Benjamin, Paul Anderson as Stokely Reeves, Ewan Miller as John Van Lew Jr., Catherine Hannay as Laurette Van Lew, Joshua McGuire as Erasmus Ross, Marc Jenner as Ulysses S. Grant, and Charles Craddock as John Wilkes Booth.

What is The Gray House about?

The official description for the series tells us, “They weren’t generals. They didn’t fight on battlefields. They ran the war from inside the Confederacy. The Gray House reveals the extraordinary true story of the women who built one of the most effective espionage networks of the American Civil War, operating in plain sight from Richmond, Virginia. A Virginia socialite and her mother, a formerly enslaved ally with a photographic memory, and Richmond’s most infamous courtesan transform an Underground Railroad operation into a high-stakes intelligence network that helped change the course of American history.”

The Gray House, Series Premiere, February 26, Prime Video