‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Is Returning for Season 2: Who’s Competing? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
The Challenge All Stars Season 2 Poster
Paramount+

It’s time for an all-star lineup of the show’s past contestants to once again battle it out on The Challenge.

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced that The Challenge: All Stars is returning for a second season, premiering on November 11. The 10 episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

“This season, it’s one more fight to set things right,” host TJ Lavin says in the teaser that offers a look at just how the competitors of the next season of All Stars will be battling. Watch it below.

Season 2 brings back 24 of the fiercest players from the franchise, including some who haven’t competed in more than 20 years (and some who were part of Season 1), to vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize. And as the first season showed, we should expect plenty of drama in the house (of course).

'The Challenge: All Stars' Premiere: What Worked & What Didn'tSee Also

'The Challenge: All Stars' Premiere: What Worked & What Didn't

The OGs are back, and the first elimination didn't disappoint.

Scroll down to see who’s competing in Season 2.

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 11, Paramount+

Ayanna in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Ayanna Mackins

3 Challenges

Brad in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Brad Fiorenza

10 Challenges, 1 Win

Casey in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Casey Cooper

4 Challenges

Cohutta in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Cohutta Grindstaff

4 Challenges

Darrell in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Darrell Taylor

9 Challenges, 4 Wins

Derek in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Derek Chavez

3 Challenges

Derrick in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Derrick Kosinski

10 Challenges, 3 Wins

Janelle in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Janelle Casanave

2 Challenges, 1 Win

Jasmine in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Jasmine Reynaud

5 Challenges

Jodi in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Jodi Weatherton

3 Challenges, 2 Wins

Jonna in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Jonna Mannion

5 Challenges

Katie in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Katie Doyle

9 Challenges, 1 Win

Kendal in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Kendal Darnell

1 Challenge, 1 Win

Latterian in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Laterrian Wallace

3 Challenges

Leah in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Leah Gillingwater

1 Challenge

Melinda in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Melinda Collins

4 Challenges

MJ in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

MJ Garrett

3 Challenges, 1 Win

Nehemiah in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Nehemiah Clark

4 Challenges, 1 Win

Ryan in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Ryan Kehoe

5 Challenges

Sophia in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Sophia Pasquis

2 Challenges

Steve in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Steve Meinke

1 Challenge

Teck in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Teck Holmes

1 Challenge

Tina in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Tina Barta

5 Challenges

Tyler in The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

Tyler Duckworth

4 Challenges, 2 Wins

The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars where to stream

The Challenge: All Stars