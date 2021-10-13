It’s time for an all-star lineup of the show’s past contestants to once again battle it out on The Challenge.

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced that The Challenge: All Stars is returning for a second season, premiering on November 11. The 10 episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

“This season, it’s one more fight to set things right,” host TJ Lavin says in the teaser that offers a look at just how the competitors of the next season of All Stars will be battling. Watch it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Season 2 brings back 24 of the fiercest players from the franchise, including some who haven’t competed in more than 20 years (and some who were part of Season 1), to vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize. And as the first season showed, we should expect plenty of drama in the house (of course).

Scroll down to see who’s competing in Season 2.

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 11, Paramount+