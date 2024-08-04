‘Teen Mom’ Couples: Where Are They Now?

Young love can quickly turn into young parenthood, as Teen Mom attests. But young parenthood, with all of its stressors, can lead to young heartbreak, as fans of the MTV franchise fans have seen.

So it’s no surprise that of the original series and Teen Mom 2 couples, only a few have kept their romances aflame.

Now cast members of those two shows (including imports from the short-lived Teen Mom 3) are starring in MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the second season of which is currently airing on MTV.

If you haven’t been watching, or if you’re curious about the former Teen Mom stars who closed the book on their reality careers, read on for updates on the original couples. (Not pictured is Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham and Derek Underwood — since Underwood died before Teen Mom premiered.)

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Thursdays, 8/7c, MTV

Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra

In a rare Teen Mom success story, the Baltierras have been married since 2015, and they’re raising three children: Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya. They’re also the biological parents of daughter Carly, who was adopted by another couple.

Ryan Edwards & Maci Bookout
MTV

Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards

Bookout and Edwards welcomed son Bentley in 2008 and split less than a year later. Now Bookout coparenting with Edwards and married to Taylor McKinney, with whom she has daughter Jayde and son Maverick.

Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley
MTV

Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley

Portwood and Shirley broke up in 2013 and have been coparenting daughter Leah. Portwood later moved onto other relationships — and welcomed son James with now-ex Andrew Glennon — while Shirley married wife Kristina Anderson in 2015.

Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton

These two alums of The Challenge — who, oddly, were well beyond their teen years when they joined Teen Mom — split after the 2017 birth of daughter Ryder. Floyd is now married to Zach Davis, with whom she has son Ace, and Wharton is married to Taylor Selfridge, with whom he has two kids.

Levi Johnston & Bristol Palin
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bristol Palin & Levi Johnston

Palin and Johnston, who share son Tripp, split in 2009. Since then, Palin married, had two children with, and divorced Dakota Meyer. Johnston, meanwhile, married and had three kids with Sunny Oglesby.

Mackenzie Douthit & Josh McKee
MTV

Mackenzie Douthit & Josh McKee

Douthit and McKee wed in 2013 but split in 2022 and finalized their divorce this May, with plans to share custody of children Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Later that month, Douthit announced her engagement to footballer Khesanio Hall.

Adam Lind & Chelsea Houska
MTV

Chelsea Houska & Adam Lind

Teen Mom 2 viewers saw Houska’s rocky relationship with Lind, father of her daughter Aubree. The ex-couple split in 2013 as Lind welcomed daughter Praislee with then-girlfriend Taylor Halbur. Houska later married, had children, and started an HGTV show with Cole DeBoer.

Jenelle Evans & Andrew Lewis
MTV

Jenelle Evans & Andrew Lewis

Evans and Lewis went separate ways soon after the 2009 birth of son Jace. Lewis dropped out of the spotlight, but Evans went on to marry Courtland Rogers, get engaged to Nathan Griffith (with whom she has son Kaiser), and marry and divorce David Eason (with whom she has daughter Ensley).

Jo Rivera & Kailyn Lowry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry & Jo Rivera

Similarly, Lowry and Rivera’s relationship didn’t go much farther than the 2010 birth of their son, Isaac. Lowry now has seven kids — she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin had son Lincoln, she and ex Chris Lopez had sons Lux and Creed, and she and boyfriend Elijah Scott had son Rio and twins Verse and Valley.

Corey Simms & Leah Messer
MTV

Leah Messer & Corey Simms

Messer and Simms, who share twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, were married until 2011, after which Messer was married to Jeremy Calvert, who share daughter Adalynn, from 2012 to 2015. Simms now has a daughter named Remi with wife Miranda Simms.

Devoin Austin & Briana DeJesus
MTV

Briana DeJesus & Devoin Austin

DeJesus and Austin were already exes by the time daughter Nova was born in 2011, and she’s also exes with Luis Hernandez, the father of her second daughter, Stella, born in 2017. And despite possible flirtations on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, DeJesus has sworn off prospects of rekindling a relationship with Austin.

Sean Austin & Jade Cline
MTV

Jade Cline & Sean Austin

After years of ups and down — with one big up being the 2017 birth of their daughter, Kloie — Sean and Jade became Mr. and Mrs. Austin in 2023. Recently, the couple has discussed adding another child to the mix.

Bar Smith & Ashley Jones
MTV

Ashley Jones & Bar Smith

Jones and Smith, who became parents with the birth of daughter Holly in 2017, became wife and husband in 2022 but announced their separation the following year. This July, Smith was arrested on kidnapping and harassment charges, Us Weekly reported.

