Young love can quickly turn into young parenthood, as Teen Mom attests. But young parenthood, with all of its stressors, can lead to young heartbreak, as fans of the MTV franchise fans have seen.

So it’s no surprise that of the original series and Teen Mom 2 couples, only a few have kept their romances aflame.

Now cast members of those two shows (including imports from the short-lived Teen Mom 3) are starring in MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the second season of which is currently airing on MTV.

If you haven’t been watching, or if you’re curious about the former Teen Mom stars who closed the book on their reality careers, read on for updates on the original couples. (Not pictured is Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham and Derek Underwood — since Underwood died before Teen Mom premiered.)

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Thursdays, 8/7c, MTV