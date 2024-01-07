Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, Then & Now (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards then and now
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift has dominated the pop culture space over the past year, ranging from her Eras Tour (in stadiums and onscreen) to the use of her music in TV shows, but she’s also been dazzling fans on the Golden Globes red carpet for more than 10 years.

A four-time nominee for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, for Where the Crawdads Sing‘s “Carolina,” Cats‘ “Beautiful Ghosts,” One Chance‘s “Sweeter Than Fiction,” and The Hunger Games‘s “Safe and Sound,” Swift broke new ground as her concert film was nominated for the all-new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement alongside John Wick: Chapter 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Here, we take a look back on Swift’s past appearances at the Golden Globes ranging as far back as 2013! Scroll down for a walk down memory lane, and let us know which look is your favorite in the comments section.

Taylor Swift at the 2013 Golden Globes
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013 Golden Globe Awards

Swift attends the 70th annual event in a fitted dark maroon ensemble.

Taylor Swift at 2014 Golden Globe Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014 Golden Globe Awards

The singer opted for this coral gown while attending the 71st Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift at 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

Swift traded her long gown for a black lacy dress at Globes afterparty.

Taylor Swift at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty
Rich Fury/Getty Images

2019 Golden Globes Afterparty

Attending a Golden Globes afterparty in 2019, Swift donned an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2020 Golden Globe Awards

Attending the 77th Golden Globes, Swift wowed in this enchanting floral gown

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

2024 Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift shimmered and shines while walking the 2024 carpet.

