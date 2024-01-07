Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, Then & Now (PHOTOS)

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift has dominated the pop culture space over the past year, ranging from her Eras Tour (in stadiums and onscreen) to the use of her music in TV shows, but she’s also been dazzling fans on the Golden Globes red carpet for more than 10 years.

A four-time nominee for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, for Where the Crawdads Sing‘s “Carolina,” Cats‘ “Beautiful Ghosts,” One Chance‘s “Sweeter Than Fiction,” and The Hunger Games‘s “Safe and Sound,” Swift broke new ground as her concert film was nominated for the all-new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement alongside John Wick: Chapter 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Here, we take a look back on Swift’s past appearances at the Golden Globes ranging as far back as 2013! Scroll down for a walk down memory lane, and let us know which look is your favorite in the comments section.