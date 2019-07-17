Inside ‘Stranger Things 3’ Episode 4 With Director Shawn Levy (PHOTOS)

Netflix

Billy (Dacre Montgomery) inside the sauna

In this scene, the kids trap lifeguard Billy in a sauna at the community pool to determine if the Mind Flayer monster is using him as a “host.” The beast can’t tolerate heat, so they crank up the steam to see how he responds – and boy does he. What did you think when you first read it?

Shawn Levy: I wanted to do justice to this big idea. When you have huge stakes plus a contained location, you get maximum intensity. The first step was about three months of storyboarding and stunt choreography to figure out the action. Unlike most scenes in a TV series, this one was going to require multiple (shooting) days as if it was a movie.