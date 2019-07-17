Inside ‘Stranger Things 3’ Episode 4 With Director Shawn Levy (PHOTOS)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things 3.]
We cried when Stranger Things killed off bad boy Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in the Season 3 finale.
His death was especially wrenching because the anti-hero, who in episode two became possessed by a monster bent on destroying telekinetic teen Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), redeemed himself at the last moment by giving his life to protect her from the creature.
As a tribute to Billy, we revisit the gripping showdown back in episode four between him and Eleven with executive producer Shawn Levy, who directed it.
In the gallery above, Levy gives us exclusive insider details on shooting the infamous “Sauna Test.”
Stranger Things 3, Streaming Now, Netflix
