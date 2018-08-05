9 TV Stars Returning to the Small Screen in 2018-2019

Dan Clarendon
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Untitled design (86)
Chris Carmack on ABC's 'Nashville' - Season Three
Chris Hollo/ABC via Getty Images

Chris Carmack in Grey’s Anatomy

From the Nashville recording booth to the Seattle operating room! Fresh off his tenure playing country singer Will Lexington on CMT’s Nashville, Chris Carmack will recur in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 as a yet-unnamed “ortho god,” a mantle previously held by Sara Ramirez’s Callie Torres.

Code Black - Boris Kodjoe as Dr. Will Campbell
Monty Brinton/CBS

Boris Kodjoe in Station 19

Boris Kodjoe, formerly Dr. Will Campbell on CBS’s Code Black, is also headed to Shondaland Seattle… but he’s putting down the scalpel and picking up the firehose. In a series-regular role on ABC’s Station 19, Kodjoe will play a “seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past” whose unconventional methods put him at odds with the rest of the crew.

Timothy Hutton in American Crime - Season 2
Ryan Green/ABC

Timothy Hutton in How to Get Away With Murder

The good news: Timothy Hutton, an alum of TNT’s Leverage and ABC’s American Crime, will be a series regular in ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder’s fifth season. The bad news: That’s all we know about Hutton’s role for now, per Deadline.

Jill Scott at A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime Television

Jill Scott in First Wives Club

Grammy winner Jill Scott, star of HBO’s The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, has been cast in Paramount Network’s straight-to-series dramedy First Wives Club, a reboot of the 1996 film starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn. According to Deadline, she’ll play a “gorgeous music superstar” whose powerhouse voice has been silenced by her oppressive and philandering husband.

HOC_35_02846r
Netflix

Michael Kelly in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Amazon renewed thriller Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Season 2 months before Season 1 debuted, and TVLine reports House of Cards vet Michael Kelly — who played Chief of Staff Doug Stamper on the Netflix series — will play a “smart, seasoned career field officer in the CIA” alongside John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan in that sophomore chapter.

Hijriyyah
Sarah Shatz/CBS

Jill Hennessy in Bull

Jill Hennessy, who starred as Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh on NBC’s Crossing Jordan, will recur in the third season of the CBS legal drama Bull, playing a new client whose case presents a particular challenge to Michael Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull. Hennessy’s last full-time TV gig was a role in last year’s FOX drama Shots Fired and on CBS’ Madam Secretary.

Life Sentence - 'Our Father the Hero' - Dylan Walsh as Peter Abbott
Jack Rowand/The CW

Dylan Walsh in Law & Order: SVU

Continuing the Law & Order franchise’s fine tradition of recasting the same actor in multiple parts, Dylan Walsh will recur in Season 20 of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU after guest-starring on the show in Season 8. The actor, who starred in FX’s Nip/Tuck, will play a “self-made man and major beverage distributor who is respected by his community and looked up to by his children.”

Untitled design (85)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson and James Purefoy in Sex Education

Dana Scully, meet Mark Antony! In the new Netflix dramedy Sex Education, Gillian Anderson of FOX’s The X-Files will star as a sex therapist named Jean, and James Purefoy of HBO’s Rome will guest-star as her ex-husband Remi. Both actors have other TV series on the streaming service: He starred in Altered Carbon and she starred in The Fall.

1 of

It’s always good to see a familiar face, right?

Many of your favorite actors will be back on your television screens in totally new roles — and, in some cases, totally new shows — during the 2018-2019 season. We’re talking alums of shows like Code Black, Nashville, and Nip/Tuck joining shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and more.

Click through the gallery above for the scoop on several TV veterans’ exciting new roles.

7 TV Franchises That Will Live on Forever
Related

7 TV Franchises That Will Live on Forever

Code Black

Grey's Anatomy

House of Cards

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Nashville (2012)

The X-Files (1993)

Boris Kodjoe

Chris Carmack

Dylan Walsh

Gillian Anderson

James Purefoy

Jill Scott

Michael Kelly

Timothy Hutton




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
1
‘SVU’ Shocker: Who Died Ahead of Season 27 Premiere?
Maurice Benard, Erika Slezak - 'General Hospital'
2
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Daytime Return on ‘General Hospital’
Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. talks to Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in 'Peacemaker' Season 2
3
‘Peacemaker’ Delivers Surprise ‘Superman’ Cameo
Alison Hammond
4
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestant Eliminated After Flirting With Alison Hammond
Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5 Episode 5
5
‘Organized Crime’ Is Back on NBC — But Will It Return for Season 6?