9 TV Stars Returning to the Small Screen in 2018-2019

Dana Scully, meet Mark Antony! In the new Netflix dramedy Sex Education , Gillian Anderson of FOX’s The X-Files will star as a sex therapist named Jean, and James Purefoy of HBO’s Rome will guest-star as her ex-husband Remi. Both actors have other TV series on the streaming service: He starred in Altered Carbon and she starred in The Fall .

Continuing the Law & Order franchise’s fine tradition of recasting the same actor in multiple parts, Dylan Walsh will recur in Season 20 of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU after guest-starring on the show in Season 8. The actor, who starred in FX’s Nip/Tuck , will play a “self-made man and major beverage distributor who is respected by his community and looked up to by his children.”

Jill Hennessy, who starred as Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh on NBC’s Crossing Jordan , will recur in the third season of the CBS legal drama Bull , playing a new client whose case presents a particular challenge to Michael Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull. Hennessy’s last full-time TV gig was a role in last year’s FOX drama Shots Fired and on CBS’ Madam Secretary .

Amazon renewed thriller Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Season 2 months before Season 1 debuted, and TVLine reports House of Cards vet Michael Kelly — who played Chief of Staff Doug Stamper on the Netflix series — will play a “smart, seasoned career field officer in the CIA” alongside John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan in that sophomore chapter.

Grammy winner Jill Scott, star of HBO’s The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency , has been cast in Paramount Network’s straight-to-series dramedy First Wives Club , a reboot of the 1996 film starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn. According to Deadline , she’ll play a “gorgeous music superstar” whose powerhouse voice has been silenced by her oppressive and philandering husband.

The good news: Timothy Hutton, an alum of TNT’s Leverage and ABC’s American Crime , will be a series regular in ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder ’s fifth season. The bad news: That’s all we know about Hutton’s role for now, per Deadline .

Boris Kodjoe, formerly Dr. Will Campbell on CBS’s Code Black , is also headed to Shondaland Seattle… but he’s putting down the scalpel and picking up the firehose. In a series-regular role on ABC’s Station 19 , Kodjoe will play a “seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past” whose unconventional methods put him at odds with the rest of the crew.

From the Nashville recording booth to the Seattle operating room! Fresh off his tenure playing country singer Will Lexington on CMT’s Nashville , Chris Carmack will recur in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 as a yet-unnamed “ortho god,” a mantle previously held by Sara Ramirez’s Callie Torres.

It’s always good to see a familiar face, right?

Many of your favorite actors will be back on your television screens in totally new roles — and, in some cases, totally new shows — during the 2018-2019 season. We’re talking alums of shows like Code Black, Nashville, and Nip/Tuck joining shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and more.

Click through the gallery above for the scoop on several TV veterans’ exciting new roles.