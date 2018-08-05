9 TV Stars Returning to the Small Screen in 2018-2019
1 of
It’s always good to see a familiar face, right?
Many of your favorite actors will be back on your television screens in totally new roles — and, in some cases, totally new shows — during the 2018-2019 season. We’re talking alums of shows like Code Black, Nashville, and Nip/Tuck joining shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and more.
Click through the gallery above for the scoop on several TV veterans’ exciting new roles.
1
‘SVU’ Shocker: Who Died Ahead of Season 27 Premiere?
2
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Daytime Return on ‘General Hospital’
3
‘Peacemaker’ Delivers Surprise ‘Superman’ Cameo
4
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestant Eliminated After Flirting With Alison Hammond
5
‘Organized Crime’ Is Back on NBC — But Will It Return for Season 6?