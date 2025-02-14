Every Member of ‘Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers Club

Saturday Night Lives Five-Timers Club is a name for the select group of celebrities who have hosted the sketch comedy five or more times and has become the most exclusive club in New York (cue the Stefon squeal).

First formally established in a sketch by Tom Hanks in a 1990 episode (though he was technically the seventh member at the time), the list of those SNL hosts who’ve earned their Five-Timers jackets has only grown. It is now one of the greatest traditions in the show’s history, so ahead of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the sketch comedy series, here’s a look at everyone who belongs to the SNL FTC so far.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 06: Writer/actor Buck Henry arrives at the 101 Greatest Screenplays gala reception at the Writers Guild Theater on April 6, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston / Getty Images

Buck Henry

Buck Henry, an actor and writer, made his SNL debut in 1976 and took just under two years to reach the Five-Timers Club milestone in 1977. In total, the late star hosted 10 times.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: Steve Martin attends the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Steve Martin

Comedian Steve Martin was the second FTC member and the fastest ever to do it. After making his debut on October 23, 1976, he hosted his fifth show just one year and 181 days later on April 22, 1978. He’s since hosted almost a dozen more times for a total (so far) of 16. He received his jacket in the Five-Timers Club’s screen debut in 1990.

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 16: Musician Paul Simon, co-founder of the Children's Health Fund, participates in an event to encourage politicians to not forget young people during the debate on health care reform at the U.S. Capitol September 16, 2009 in Washington, DC. The American Academy of Pediatrics have asked Congress for health insurance coverage for all children, age-appropriate benefits and reasonable payment to assure real access to services. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Paul Simon

Technically, singer-songwriter Paul Simon only hosted the show four times, but he was introduced as an inaugural member of the club during Tom Hanks’ induction in 1990, thanks in part to his guest star stints and eight turns as musical guest.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Elliott Gould attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classic's
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Elliott Gould

It took just over four years for actor Elliott Gould to earn his jacket (though he wouldn’t receive it until a decade later from Tom Hanks) in 1980. 

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Comedian Chevy Chase attends SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Chevy Chase

Inducted in 1986, Chevy Chase made his SNL hosting debut in 1978, two years after he’d been a regular cast member. He’s hosted a total of eight times, with his most recent episode airing in 1997.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Candice Bergen poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candice Bergen

Though she wasn’t featured in the inaugural Five-Timers Club, Candice Bergen had already earned her proverbial stripes a few months before Tom Hanks. Though she hasn’t hosted since her fifth stint, she has come back as a special guest to sport her velvet jacket for the achievement on occasion. She was the first woman to reach the milestone in the show’s history.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Hanks attends AFI FEST 2024 Presented By Canva World Premiere of “Here” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for AFI

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, who’s hosted a total of 10 times so far, reached his milestone on December 8, 1990, when he hosted the first episode with a Five-Timers Club sketch. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Danny DeVito attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Danny DeVito

In 1993, Danny DeVito reached the five-episode mark and went on to host one more time a few years later.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 19: John Goodman attends the
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

John Goodman

The Roseanne star joined the club in 1994 and continued to host several times after that — most recently, in 2013.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Alec Baldwin, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Saturday Night Live', poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin

Holding the record for most times hosting the show, at 17, Alec Baldwin became a member of the FTC in 1994. He’s since been a fixture of SNL thanks to his political impressions of Donald Trump and most recently hosted in 2017.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Actor Bill Murray attends SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Bill Murray

After becoming a full-fledged member of SNL in its second season, Bill Murray had a celebrated run on the show for three years and made his hosting debut a year after leaving, in 1981. He became a five-timer in 1999 and hasn’t hosted since.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Christopher Walken attends the
John Lamparski / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Christopher Walken

More cowbell? That’s what the fans wanted, apparently, because Christopher Walken became a Five-Timer Club member in 2001.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during the TCM Classic Film Festival: New York Pop-Up  x  92NY at 92nd Street Y on January 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TCM)
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for TCM

Drew Barrymore

It took over 24 years for Drew Barrymore to reach the FTC, but she finally achieved it in 2007. She was only the second woman to do so!

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)
Manny Carabel / Getty Images for Audacy

Justin Timberlake

The boy bander-turned-solo-artist-turned-actor hosted his fifth show in 2013.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Ben Affleck attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Ben Affleck

How do you like them apples? Ben Affleck earned his jacket in 2013 and hasn’t hosted since.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: Tina Fey attends Netflix's
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tina Fey

Arguably one of SNL‘s most iconic cast alums, Tina Fey became a Five-Timer in 2015.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Scarlett Johansson attends Thelma: Screening and Conversation with June Squibb and Scarlett Johansson at 92NY on January 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

In 2017, Scarlett Johansson became a certified member of the club — and perhaps her affinity for eventual husband Colin Jost had a little something to do with her coming back so often. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Melissa McCarthy attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

The comedian was inaugurated into the club in 2017, five years after her SNL debut.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Dwayne Johnson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock brought all his muscles to bear in the velvet coat when he first earned one in 2017.

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: Jonah Hill attends the
Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

Jonah Hill

It took 10 years for Jonah Hill to get his Five-Timers Club membership card, in 2018.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Will Ferrell attends the
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Will Ferrell

Widely regarded as one of the GOATs of SNL‘s former cast, Will Ferrell completed his fifth hosting stint in 2019.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Paul Rudd attends the
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Paul Rudd

After 13 years, Paul Rudd’s fifth turn as host finally came in 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: John Mulaney attends the
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

John Mulaney

Everybody’s in SNL — especially when John Mulaney returns as host, the fifth time of which happened in 2022.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' at U.S. Navy Memorial Theater on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for HBO)
Paul Morigi / Getty Images for HBO

Woody Harrelson

In 2023, Woody Harrelson reached a feat 33 years in the making when he was inducted into the Five-Timers Club.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Emma Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Emma Stone

After making her SNL hosting debut in 2010, Emma Stone reached five times in 2023.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Kristen Wiig attends the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: 17th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film Honoring Will Ferrell at Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on December 11, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Another of SNL‘s MVPs, Kristen Wiig became a Five-Timer Club member in 2024.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Martin Short attends Cirque du Soleil's
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Martin Short

The most recent new member of the Five-Timers Club is Martin Short, who also holds the honor of taking the longest to reach that feat (a whopping 38 years, 15 days). 

