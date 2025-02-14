Every Member of ‘Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers Club

Saturday Night Live‘s Five-Timers Club is a name for the select group of celebrities who have hosted the sketch comedy five or more times and has become the most exclusive club in New York (cue the Stefon squeal).

First formally established in a sketch by Tom Hanks in a 1990 episode (though he was technically the seventh member at the time), the list of those SNL hosts who’ve earned their Five-Timers jackets has only grown. It is now one of the greatest traditions in the show’s history, so ahead of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the sketch comedy series, here’s a look at everyone who belongs to the SNL FTC so far.