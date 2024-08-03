‘Santa Barbara’ Turns 40: See 15 Famous Alums of the Bygone Soap Opera

Santa Barbara was an NBC soap about the Capwells, the Lockridges, the Andrades, the Perkinses, and — off-screen, at least — the Dobsons. Husband and wife Jerome and Bridget Dobson created the show after serving as head writers for As the World Turns, Guiding Light, and General Hospital, the last of which was created by Bridget’s parents, Frank and Doris Hursley.

Coincidentally, it was General Hospital, then the No. 1 daytime soap, that was Santa Barbara’s time slot competition when the latter series premiered 40 years ago, on July 30, 1984.

“We wanted to take risks,” Bridget told the Los Angeles Times in 1988. “Otherwise, we knew the show would die in that time slot, as other soaps and game shows had. So we created two competitive families, the Capwells and the Lockridges, who were psychologically complicated but also psychologically and emotionally valid. We took the core of our own inner souls and put it on screen, for multifaceted characters with multidimensional personalities. That there was humor made the show unique — each character has a sense of humor.”

Also unique was the Santa Barbara’s pace — “Our stories often begin and finish in the same day,” executive producer Jill Farren Phelps told the Times — and its aesthetic, with contemporary music and warm lighting adding to the Southern California vibes.

The show ultimately ended after only nine seasons, but not before earning dozens of Daytime Emmy Awards, including three straight Outstanding Drama Series wins and victories for some of the actors below. From soap stars still in the daytime biz to Oscar winners on the A list, here are more than a dozen famous Santa Barbara alums.

Nancy Lee Grahn
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nancy Lee Grahn

Grahn, who has been a fixture on General Hospital since 1996, won a Daytime Emmy Award for her supporting role as lawyer Julia Wainwright on Santa Barbara.

Jed Allan
New World Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Jed Allan

This late actor, whose TV roles also included Lassie and Days of Our Lives, starred as businessman and patriarch C.C. Capwell on the show.

Robin Wright
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Robin Wright

Wright, now known for House of Cards, played C.C.’s daughter Kelly — and earned three consecutive Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series Daytime Emmy nominations.

Justin Deas
Lorimer Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Justin Deas

This As the World Turns and Guiding Light vet earned two of his record four Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Daytime Emmy wins playing Santa Barbara’s district attorney Keith Timmons.

Jack Wagner
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jack Wagner

Wagner, also famous for The Bold and the Beautiful and When Calls the Heart, played lifeguard-turned-journalist Warren Lockridge on the soap.

Eileen Davidson
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Charles Agron

Eileen Davidson

A former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and a Daytime Emmy-winning Days of Our Lives star, Davidson was another actor who played Santa Barbara’s Kelly Capwell.

Kim Zimmer
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Kim Zimmer

Zimmer, who starred on Guiding Light for more than two decades, portrayed police detective Jodie Walker on the series.

Kenny Johnson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenny Johnson

Most recently seen starring on S.W.A.T., this actor played Las Vegas grifter Ray Minotta on the show in 1992.

Téa Leoni
John Nacion/Getty Images

Téa Leoni

This Madam Secretary star had a brief run as secretary Lisa DiNapoli on Santa Barbara in 1989.

Phylicia Rashad
Jared Siskin/Getty Images for BWOB

Phylicia Rashad

In 1985, after her gig on The Cosby Show had already gotten underway, Rashad appeared on Santa Barbara as assistant district attorney Felicia Dalton.

Betty White
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Betty White

This Golden Girls star played a waitress on the show in 1988 as part of the same “Where’s Betty?” NBC promotion that led to her Another World cameo.

Shiri Appleby
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Shiri Appleby

Before her years on Roswell and UnReal, Appleby played Katie, a girl who pops up at a clinic at Christmastime, in a 1985 episode.

David Hasselhoff
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

David Hasselhoff

In 1984, during his time on Knight Rider, Hasselhoff cameoed as himself on Santa Barbara and crossed paths with Danny Andrade (Rupert Ravens) and Jade Perkins (Melissa Brennan Reeves).

Kelly Hu
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CAPE

Kelly Hu

Hu, a screen star known for her roles in The Scorpion King and X2, played Lydia, a hospital intern and colleague of Scott Clark (Vincent Irizarry), on Santa Barbara in 1988.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

This Oscar-winning star of The Revenant played a young Mason Capwell in a Santa Barbara flashback scene in 1990, when he was just 15, and earned just $572 for the part.

