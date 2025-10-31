‘I Love LA’: Meet the Characters of Rachel Sennott’s HBO Comedy (PHOTOS)

The formerly titled “Untitled Rachel Sennott Project” finally premieres this Sunday, November 2, on HBO.

Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA is the latest addition to the comedy genre of a group of twentysomething friends supporting each other through the highs and lows of their lives in a big city, with Los Angeles and the world of social media influencers and managers as its backdrop.

Sennott created the series, which she also writes, executive produces, directs, and stars in. She cast one of her real-life best friends, Jordan Firstman, in the core ensemble alongside Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, and Josh Hutcherson. Together, they make up the main group of this series, with Leighton Meester having the most significant guest star role.

Sennott plays Maia, an associate talent manager who wants a really big life for herself. When her estranged best friend, influencer Tallulah (A’zion), drops in for a surprise (and unwelcome) visit on her 27th birthday, Maia has to reevaluate the friendship.

Whether they like it or not, Maia and Tallulah’s careers thrive more through their partnership. Can their currently flimsy friendship withstand the weight of constantly evolving internet trends and scandals?

I Love LA also features Elijah Wood and Quenlin Blackwell as parodies of themselves, Lauren Holt as one of Maia’s coworkers, Moses Ingram, Josh BrenerTim BaltzFroy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell. Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the core ensemble of I Love LA ahead of the series premiere.

I Love LA, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 2, 10:30/9:30c, HBO

'I Love LA' - Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion
Kenny Laubbacher / HBO

Rachel Sennott as Maia

Maia moved to L.A. by herself around COVID after Tallulah abandoned their plans to move together. She met her boyfriend, Dylan (Hutcherson) during COVID, and he supports her ambition for a big life. Maia is ambitious and hungry and a party girl. She’s determined to get what she wants and get it fast, because she knows that in her line of work, which is beholden to the whims of the internet, success can be fleeting and scandal can come and go just as quickly. The ones who make it are the ones who act fast and hold on tight.

Odessa A'zion in 'I Love LA'
Kenny Laubbacher / HBO

Odessa A'zion as Tallulah

Maia’s ambition would be much better fed if Tallulah also shared her fire for success. The New York “it” girl is famous online for her personality and style, plus some wild antics posted on TikTok that made her go viral, with Maia’s help. Tallulah is effortlessly appealing and wins just about every social interaction with her natural magnetism. But she’s not as put together as she seems.

Josh Hutcherson in 'I Love LA'
Kenny Laubbacher / HBO

Josh Hutcherson as Dylan

Dylan is Maia’s loving boyfriend who’s not part of the Hollywood and influencer world, but he lives happily adjacent to it in support of Maia’s life. He’s a middle school Spanish teacher who’s genuine to his core — the boyfriend everyone loves. But Tallulah’s arrival brings up some thorny issues for the couple.

Jordan Firstman in 'I Love LA'
Kenny Laubbacher / HBO

Jordan Firstman as Charlie

Charlie is a celebrity stylist who’s constantly trying to stay in the good graces of his clients’ fickle moods. He’s not the biggest fan of Tallulah, so he thinks it’s great when Maia is on the fence about that friendship. After getting axed by a diva client, Charlie finds himself working with an unexpected new celebrity; he forms an unlikely friendship with them and their crew.

True Whitaker in 'I Love LA'
Kenny Laubbacher / HBO

True Whitaker as Alani

Alani is a nepo baby stereotype that Whitaker is equipped to play, considering that her father is Forest Whitaker. Unlike Whitaker’s real life, Alani has a fake job at her famous father’s movie production company, and she lives a hilariously carefree existence in her massive house funded by a lack of work. She’s got boatloads of heart and some of the season’s funniest moments.

Leighton Meester in 'I Love LA'
Kenny Laubbacher / HBO

Leighton Meester as Alyssa

Alyssa is Maia’s boss at the talent agency she named after herself after leaving a corporate job. Alyssa keeps Maia trapped in a loop of not promoting her to a junior manager position because she doesn’t have management experience. But how can she get said experience if someone doesn’t let her have it? It’s a classic struggle for Millennials and Gen-Z trying to build careers.

