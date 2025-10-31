‘I Love LA’: Meet the Characters of Rachel Sennott’s HBO Comedy (PHOTOS)

The formerly titled “Untitled Rachel Sennott Project” finally premieres this Sunday, November 2, on HBO.

Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA is the latest addition to the comedy genre of a group of twentysomething friends supporting each other through the highs and lows of their lives in a big city, with Los Angeles and the world of social media influencers and managers as its backdrop.

Sennott created the series, which she also writes, executive produces, directs, and stars in. She cast one of her real-life best friends, Jordan Firstman, in the core ensemble alongside Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, and Josh Hutcherson. Together, they make up the main group of this series, with Leighton Meester having the most significant guest star role.

Sennott plays Maia, an associate talent manager who wants a really big life for herself. When her estranged best friend, influencer Tallulah (A’zion), drops in for a surprise (and unwelcome) visit on her 27th birthday, Maia has to reevaluate the friendship.

Whether they like it or not, Maia and Tallulah’s careers thrive more through their partnership. Can their currently flimsy friendship withstand the weight of constantly evolving internet trends and scandals?

I Love LA also features Elijah Wood and Quenlin Blackwell as parodies of themselves, Lauren Holt as one of Maia's coworkers, Moses Ingram, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

I Love LA, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 2, 10:30/9:30c, HBO