A Whitly Family Reunion & 6 More Crazy Moments Coming on ‘Prodigal Son’ (VIDEO)
The next new episode of Prodigal Son may not be for three weeks, but fortunately, fans don’t have to wait that long for an extended peek at what’s to come.
Fox released a preview of the final two episodes of the season, beginning Monday, April 20, and there are plenty of twists and turns to come. As we just learned, Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney), who just reappeared in Jessica’s (Bellamy Young) life, may not be as charming as he appears; the girl in the box, Sophie, had warned Martin (Michael Sheen) when he’d kidnapped her that the billionaire was “a monster.”
Watch the promo below and click through the gallery above for a breakdown of the major moments still to come.
Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox
