A Whitly Family Reunion & 6 More Crazy Moments Coming on ‘Prodigal Son’ (VIDEO)

Fox

We’ve seen Malcolm, Jessica, and Ainsley all visit Martin at one point or another throughout the season, and we’re going to see the entire family together. What’s in the file in Ainsley’s hand? Could it be something about Nicholas Endicott? Could he be to whom Martin is referring when he warns, “it takes a special kind of monster to turn someone else into one.” After all, “monster” is the exact word that Sophie used to describe him.

“You’ll soon find that the paths of the Whitlys and Nicholas Endicott go way back,” Mulroney previewed. “A bargain was struck that many of the people’s lives are still being affected by. Soon enough, you’ll see that Endicott and Martin Whitly have an arrangement.”