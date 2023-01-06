The stars of Hollywood gathered in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday, January 5, for the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, where the likes of Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, and Viola Davis walked away with honors.

Fraser took home the festival’s spotlight award for his performance in The Whale, where he plays a morbidly obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Elsewhere, Blanchett was awarded the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Tár, while Davis was honored with the Chairman’s Award for her role in The Woman King.

Other stars who took home prizes at the event included Colin Farrell for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin; Michelle Yeoh for her starring role in Everything Everywhere All at Once; Austin Butler for his breakthrough performance in Elvis; Bill Nighy for his role in Living; and Danielle Deadwyler for her part in Till.

Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg was also in attendance and received the Vanguard Award for his semi-biographical film The Fablemans. Meanwhile, filmmaker Sarah Polley was honored with the Director of the Year award for her feature Women Talking.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off the 2023 award season, which continues next week, January 10, with the Golden Globe Awards, which are then followed by the Critics Choice Awards on January 15.

Scroll down to check out the Hollywood stars who showed up for last night’s glamorous event.