‘Outlander’: Jamie and Claire Rush to Rescue Young Ian (PHOTOS)

Outlander‘s third season comes to a close on Sunday night’s new and final episode, “Eye of the Storm.”

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have survived the journey to Jamaica only to be met by former friends and foes. The most surprising face to see on the Caribbean island is that of Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek), who also just happens to be holding Young Ian (John Bell) hostage in order to perform a sacrificial ceremony.

Claire and Jamie must race against the clock to rescue their nephew. Will they be able to save him and get off the island unscathed?

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz