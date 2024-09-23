Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Outlander‘s spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood gets closer as the new year approaches and while many of the characters featured in the prequel will be introduced for the first time, there are plenty of familiar faces resurfacing as younger versions of themselves.

Out of the four leads for the series, fans have already met Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) father, Brian (Andrew Whipp), in a flashback, but he’ll become a central figure. Jamie Roy steps in to play the younger version of Brian in Blood of My Blood, as one-half of the show’s 18th-century-set romance that will introduce Jamie’s mother, Ellen (Harriet Slater).

While Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) make up the other half of the forthcoming show’s romances, there are plenty of figures from the past who are resurfacing in the Scotland-based plot. Whether it’s Jamie’s uncles Dougal (Graham McTavish) or Colum (Gary Lewis), or even his godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), there are plenty of characters with lore that fans are already familiar with.

But how do the new, younger versions of these characters compare to their onscreen counterparts from the flagship series on Starz? Based on the side-by-side images, below, the casting is spot-on when it comes to capturing the perfect look. It is helpful that some characters are going to be played by actual relatives of original stars, providing even more accuracy to the looks.

From the team behind Outlander, Blood of My Blood will focus on these parallel love stories between Jamie’s parents and Claire’s parents, exploring two different timelines, in lieu of Jamie and Claire’s love story which involves time-traveling. As we gear up for the spinoff’s arrival, we’re rounding up all of the Outlander characters that are set to resurface in Blood of My Blood. See the side-by-side comparison photos, by scrolling down, and let us know what you hope to see in Outlander: Blood of My Blood when it arrives.

