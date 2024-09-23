‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’: Every ‘Outlander’ Character Returning for the Spinoff So Far (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jamie Roy and Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Starz

Outlander‘s spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood gets closer as the new year approaches and while many of the characters featured in the prequel will be introduced for the first time, there are plenty of familiar faces resurfacing as younger versions of themselves.

Out of the four leads for the series, fans have already met Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) father, Brian (Andrew Whipp), in a flashback, but he’ll become a central figure. Jamie Roy steps in to play the younger version of Brian in Blood of My Blood, as one-half of the show’s 18th-century-set romance that will introduce Jamie’s mother, Ellen (Harriet Slater).

While Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) make up the other half of the forthcoming show’s romances, there are plenty of figures from the past who are resurfacing in the Scotland-based plot. Whether it’s Jamie’s uncles Dougal (Graham McTavish) or Colum (Gary Lewis), or even his godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), there are plenty of characters with lore that fans are already familiar with.

But how do the new, younger versions of these characters compare to their onscreen counterparts from the flagship series on Starz? Based on the side-by-side images, below, the casting is spot-on when it comes to capturing the perfect look. It is helpful that some characters are going to be played by actual relatives of original stars, providing even more accuracy to the looks.

From the team behind Outlander, Blood of My Blood will focus on these parallel love stories between Jamie’s parents and Claire’s parents, exploring two different timelines, in lieu of Jamie and Claire’s love story which involves time-traveling. As we gear up for the spinoff’s arrival, we’re rounding up all of the Outlander characters that are set to resurface in Blood of My Blood. See the side-by-side comparison photos, by scrolling down, and let us know what you hope to see in Outlander: Blood of My Blood when it arrives.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, 2025, Starz

Jamie Roy and Andrew Whipp are Brian Fraser in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Starz

Brian Fraser

Portrayed by Jamie Roy in Blood of My Blood and Andrew Whipp in Outlander.

Rory Alexander and Duncan Lacroix are Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
East Photography; Starz

Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Portrayed by Rory Alexander in Blood of My Blood and Duncan Lacroix in Outlander

Sadhbh Malin and Maria Doyle Kennedy are Jocasta Cameron from 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Courtesy of Starz

Jocasta Cameron

Portrayed by Sadhbh Malin in Blood of My Blood and Maria Doyle Kennedy in Outlander.

Sally Messham and Annette Badland are Mrs. Fitz in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Phil Sharp; Starz

Mrs. Fitz

Portrayed by Sally Messham in Blood of My Blood and Annette Badland in Outlander.

Sam Retford and Graham McTavish are Dougal MacKenzie in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Sanne Gault; Starz

Dougal MacKenzie

Portrayed by Sam Retford in Blood of My Blood and Graham McTavish in Outlander.

Séamus McLean Ross and Gary Lewis are Colum MacKenzie in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Clare Park; Starz

Colum MacKenzie

Portrayed by Séamus McLean Ross in Blood of My Blood and Gary Lewis in Outlander.

Louis O'Rourke and Grant O'Rourke are Rupert MacKenzie in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Starz

Rupert MacKenzie

Portrayed by Louis O’Rourke in Blood of My Blood and Grant O’Rourke in Outlander.

Marlow Walters and Stephen Walters are Angus Mhor in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Starz

Angus Mhor

Portrayed by Marlow Walters in Blood of My Blood and Stephen Walters in Outlander.

Conor MacNeill and Bill Paterson are Ned Gowan in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Will Bremridge; Starz

Ned Gowan

Portrayed by Conor MacNeill in Blood of My Blood and Bill Paterson in Outlander.

Terence Rae and Hugh Ross are Arch Bug in 'Blood of My Blood' and 'Outlander'
Starz

Arch Bug

Portrayed by Terence Rae in Blood of My Blood and Hugh Ross in Outlander.

Outlander

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Andrew Whipp

Conor MacNeill

Duncan Lacroix

Gary Lewis

Graham McTavish

Grant O'Rourke

Hugh Ross

Jamie Roy

Maria Doyle Kennedy

Rory Alexander

Sadhbh Malin

Sally Messham

Sam Retford

Séamus McLean Ross

Stephen Walters

Terence Rae

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune Vanna White
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Freak Out Over Weird Vanna White Snafu on Show
Julie Chrisley
2
Julie Chrisley’s Lawyers Reveal Shocking New Details of Her Life Behind Bars
Eddie Alderson Wedding
3
‘One Life to Live’ Star Eddie Alderson Ties the Knot & Reunites With Ex-Castmates
Kathy Bates as Madeline in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
4
‘Matlock’ Boss Explains That Major Premiere Twist
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Wolf in 'Brilliant Minds'
5
NBC’s ‘Brilliant Minds,’ Snoop Dogg on ‘The Voice,’ ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Begins Final Season, LeVar Burton Gets Bookish on ‘Futurama’