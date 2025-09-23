‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’: Julia & Henry Reunite at Castle Braemar in Episode 9 First Look (PHOTOS)

Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater, and Rory Alexander in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s penultimate episode, “Braemar,” brings most of the characters together as the Highland clans attend the Earl of Mar’s (Craige Els) annual hunting event at the Castle Braemar, putting Julia (Hermione Corfield) back in the path of her husband Henry (Jeremy Irvine), and forbidden loves Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy) back in close proximity.

The installment, written by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, is directed by Azhur Saleem and kicks off the beginning of the end for Season 1 of Starz‘s hit prequel chronicling the romances of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents.  As mentioned above, the installment sees the clans gather together at Castle Braemar, and while it may allow for some sweet reunions, the Earl makes an inflammatory proclamation that could change everything.

But as we gear up for what’s sure to be a thrilling installment of the series, which has already been renewed for Season 2, we’re taking a closer look at the revealing images released by Starz below, offering a glimpse inside the episode. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s on the horizon as these characters collide at Braemar, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz

Simon Merrells and Jhon Lumsden in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden) is joined on the road by his uncle (Simon Merrells).

Simon Merrells in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Malcolm’s uncle meets with the MacKenzies.

Seamus McLean Ross and Sam Retford in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Colum (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal (Sam Retford), and Ellen (Harriet Slater) receive the visitor.

Harriet Slater and Simon Merrells in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

What could he be saying to Ellen here?

Craige Els in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

The Earl of Mar (Craige Els) makes a speech.

Sam Retford and Seamus McLean Ross in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Dougal and Colum listen closely.

Tony Curran in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Lord Lovat (Tony Curran) is also in attendance at the event.

Terence Rae and Simon Merrells in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Arch Bug (Terence Rae) joins the hunt with the elder Malcolm Grant.

Harriet Slater, Sally Messham, and Seamus McLean Ross in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Ellen, Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), and Colum stand by.

Jhon Lumsden in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Malcolm is also close by.

Tony Curran and Rory Alexander in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Lord Lovat and Murtagh (Rory Alexander) mingle with attendees.

Rory Alexander and Jamie Roy in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Murtagh and Brian (Jamie Roy) cross paths as tensions seems to flare between the men.

Rory Alexander, Jamie Roy, and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Julia (Hermione Corfield) joins the men with her baby William Henry.

Sam Retford, Conor MacNeill, and Seamus McLean Ross in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Dougal and Colum are joined by Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill).

Rory Alexander in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Murtagh enjoys some drink.

Hermione Corfield and Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Julia and Ellen catch up over some sewing.

Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Julia takes a walk in the woods.

Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

She reunites with her husband Henry (Jeremy Irvine) for a picturesque moment.

Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Ellen ventures off on her own.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

She meets up with her love, Brian.

Lauren McQueen in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Meanwhile, Seema (Lauren McQueen) also appears to be in attendance at Braemar.

