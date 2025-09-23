Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s penultimate episode, “Braemar,” brings most of the characters together as the Highland clans attend the Earl of Mar’s (Craige Els) annual hunting event at the Castle Braemar, putting Julia (Hermione Corfield) back in the path of her husband Henry (Jeremy Irvine), and forbidden loves Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy) back in close proximity.

The installment, written by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, is directed by Azhur Saleem and kicks off the beginning of the end for Season 1 of Starz‘s hit prequel chronicling the romances of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents. As mentioned above, the installment sees the clans gather together at Castle Braemar, and while it may allow for some sweet reunions, the Earl makes an inflammatory proclamation that could change everything.

But as we gear up for what's sure to be a thrilling installment of the series, which has already been renewed for Season 2, we're taking a closer look at the revealing images released by Starz below, offering a glimpse inside the episode.

