‘NCIS’: Palmer & Knight’s Romance Put on Hold, Plus Ducky Returns (PHOTOS)

If Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) can survive what it looks like they’re about to go through in the penultimate episode of NCIS Season 19, we think they’ll be just fine.

In “All or Nothing,” airing May 16, their budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong. Plus, the team investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Check out photos of Knight and Palmer in a bit of trouble below. Plus, David McCallum is back as Ducky!

Knight and Palmer’s potential romance first was put on everyone’s radar in Episode 15 “Thick as Thieves,” when she needed a date for her cousin’s wedding — and she hesitated when Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) suggested she ask the ME. She did ask Palmer, and things got awkward, complete with Knight calling it a date, then clarifying “not like a date-date, just friends.” When it came time to leave, Palmer admitted, “I’m really excited,” to the others, explaining, “it’s been forever since I’ve been on a date. Not that this is really a date, Jess and I are just going as friends, but you know…”

Then in the latest episode, “The Brat Pack,” Palmer was obviously jealous when Hawai’i’s Ernie (Jason Antoon) asked about Knight. Now, it seems, we know why.

