‘NCIS’: Palmer & Knight’s Romance Put on Hold, Plus Ducky Returns (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

If Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) can survive what it looks like they’re about to go through in the penultimate episode of NCIS Season 19, we think they’ll be just fine.

In “All or Nothing,” airing May 16, their budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong. Plus, the team investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Check out photos of Knight and Palmer in a bit of trouble below. Plus, David McCallum is back as Ducky!

'NCIS' Boss Teases the Season 19 Finale: 'Gibbs' Energy Permeates the Story'See Also

'NCIS' Boss Teases the Season 19 Finale: 'Gibbs' Energy Permeates the Story'

Plus, Ducky returns, a new romance, and more.

Knight and Palmer’s potential romance first was put on everyone’s radar in Episode 15 “Thick as Thieves,” when she needed a date for her cousin’s wedding — and she hesitated when Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) suggested she ask the ME. She did ask Palmer, and things got awkward, complete with Knight calling it a date, then clarifying “not like a date-date, just friends.” When it came time to leave, Palmer admitted, “I’m really excited,” to the others, explaining, “it’s been forever since I’ve been on a date. Not that this is really a date, Jess and I are just going as friends, but you know…”

Then in the latest episode, “The Brat Pack,” Palmer was obviously jealous when Hawai’i’s Ernie (Jason Antoon) asked about Knight. Now, it seems, we know why.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

McGee (Sean Murray), Knight (Katrina Law), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Parker (Gary Cole)

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Torres and Knight

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Knight and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) are in trouble!

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

What did Torres find?

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Knight and Palmer

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Torres and Parker

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Knight’s armed… but where’s Palmer?

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

What are they looking at?

David McCallum as Dr. Donald
Robert Voets/CBS

Ducky (David McCallum)!

Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen on NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen filming NCIS

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law filming NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law filming NCIS

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law on the NCIS set
Robert Voets/CBS

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Brian Dietzen

David McCallum

Katrina Law