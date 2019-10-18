Kensi Gets Fancy for an ‘NCIS: LA’ Case Involving a Stolen Painting (PHOTOS)

What are they looking at?

It looks like Kensi’s (Daniela Ruah) going undercover in the art world on NCIS: Los Angeles. (Remember when she told her friend she worked in that field as a cover story in Season 2? Maybe studying up for that will help her here.)

In “Provenance,” the team searches for a stolen paining valued at $40 million after finding out through online chatter that it is being sold on the black market to fund terrorist activity. Moon Bloodgood (Code Black, Falling Skies) guest stars as an elite insurance broker, Katherine Casillas.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS