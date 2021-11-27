10 Stars Who Appeared on the Original ‘Nash Bridges’

Don Johnson is bringing back his San Francisco sleuth for “one last assignment” in USA’s Nash Bridges, a TV movie based on the 1990s CBS police procedural of the same name.

“I thought, especially during this time, it can bring some joy and action,” the actor told TV Insider earlier this month. “‘Comfort food’: That’s how I’m referring to myself these days.”

Joining Nash in his famous yellow Plymouth Barracuda, as always, is the character’s trusty sidekick, Joe Dominguez, played once again by Cheech Marin. “It felt like old times,” Marin told us.

And speaking of old times, a ton of familiar faces appeared on the original Nash Bridges during its six-season run, including too many Lost actors to list. (Nash Bridges creator Carlton Cuse went on to become the showrunner of Lost alongside former Nash writer Damon Lindelof.)

From Breaking Bad alums to a certain drag superstar, here are 10 celebrities who guest-starred in CBS’ Nash Bridges…

Nash Bridges, Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 27, 9/8c, USA