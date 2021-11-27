10 Stars Who Appeared on the Original ‘Nash Bridges’

Don Johnson is bringing back his San Francisco sleuth for “one last assignment” in USA’s Nash Bridges, a TV movie based on the 1990s CBS police procedural of the same name.

“I thought, especially during this time, it can bring some joy and action,” the actor told TV Insider earlier this month. “‘Comfort food’: That’s how I’m referring to myself these days.”

Joining Nash in his famous yellow Plymouth Barracuda, as always, is the character’s trusty sidekick, Joe Dominguez, played once again by Cheech Marin. “It felt like old times,” Marin told us.

And speaking of old times, a ton of familiar faces appeared on the original Nash Bridges during its six-season run, including too many Lost actors to list. (Nash Bridges creator Carlton Cuse went on to become the showrunner of Lost alongside former Nash writer Damon Lindelof.)

From Breaking Bad alums to a certain drag superstar, here are 10 celebrities who guest-starred in CBS’ Nash Bridges

Nash Bridges, Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 27, 9/8c, USA

Colman Domingo
Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

The Fear the Walking Dead star played four characters in as many years, filling the roles of Reggie Harell, Hassam, Desmond Kenner, and an unnamed trumpet player.

Giancarlo Esposito
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Giancarlo Esposito

This star of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul played Whip Tyrell in a 1996 Nash Bridges episode—and Gordon Keller in an episode four seasons later.

Jon Huertas
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jon Huertas

Before starring on Castle and This Is Us, Huertas played an unnamed hustler in Season 4’s “Impostors.”

Will Yun Lee
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Will Yun Lee

This actor of The Good Doctor fame played a gun seller named Quick in the Season 2 episode “Gun Play.”

Lucy Liu
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Lucy Liu

Liu, who recently starred in Elementary and Why Women Kill, portrayed a snitch named Joy in Nash Bridges’ series premiere.

Ivana Miličević
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ivana Miličević

Long before starring in Banshee and The 100, this actress appeared in two Nash Bridges episodes as a criminal “facilitator” named Chase.

Brittany Murphy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brittany Murphy

The late Clueless and Girl, Interrupted actress played a violent robber named Carrie in the Season 2 episode “Night Train.”

Cynthia Nixon
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for VH1

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City and And Just Like That… star played a punky woman named Melissa in one episode.

Dean Norris
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dean Norris

This Breaking Bad and United States of Al star played two characters in two episodes, portraying William Robert in one and Frank Maddigan in another.

RuPaul
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RuPaul

The titular host of RuPaul’s Drag Race played drag performer Simone DuBois across two episodes of the series.

